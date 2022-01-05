If you suspect you have this sleep disorder, here’s what it is and how you can counteract it, according to experts.

What is COVID-somnia?

56% of Americans suffer from “COVID-somnia,” a disorder that includes: trouble falling asleep, sleeping less than usual or desired, disturbing dreams or nightmares, according to a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“COVID-somnia can be triggered by multiple stressors: fears about the pandemic, concern for loved ones, financial concerns, and limited socialization.”

Men between 35 and 44 years of age are especially affected by this disorder, as 70% said they had some of the problems described, such as problems staying asleep or lack of rest, from the onset of the pandemic.

Symptoms of COVID-somnia

Insomnia triggered by COVID doesn’t just refer to sporadic difficulties falling asleep. But to a systematic lack of rest, deep sleep, fatigue and irritability during the day.

What are the triggers for COVID-somnia?

Insomnia is linked to stressors, lifestyle, and changes in routine. With the emergence of COVID, habits changed for many people, indicated the North American institution.

Among the main lifestyle changes and stressors brought on by the pandemic are: