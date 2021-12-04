Chiliz has made it possible to create a unique experience for sports fans while monetizing their participation using blockchain technology.

To improve the user experience, Chiliz built Socios.com on its own side blockchain, a platform where sports fans can participate.

Using the CHZ token, fans can support their favorite team and even influence certain decisions through the Partner platform.

As the crypto market has developed over the years, new projects have emerged with the aim of providing a solution to an existing problem or unmet needs.

In particular Chiliz has made it possible to create a unique experience for sports fans while monetizing their participation using blockchain technology. Here at Bitcoin México, you will find all the details you need to know about this digital asset designed for fans.

Chiliz is a provider of financial technology in the entertainment business, especially sports. This project provides sports and entertainment entities with the necessary blockchain-based tools to “help them engage and monetize their audiences”.

For it, Chiliz built a sports fan engagement platform, Socios.com, on its own side blockchain which uses the native token of the Chiliz blockchain, CHZ. In this way, Fans can support their favorite team and even influence certain decisions by using CHZ on the Partner platform.

What is CHZ?

CHZ is a ERC-20 utility token, developed on the Ethereum blockchain. This crypto serves as a digital currency for both the Chiliz platform and Socios.com, but, additionally, CHZ is also compatible with BEP-2, which would be Binance Smart Chain, the blockchain of the world’s largest crypto exchange.

CHZ is used for all transactions carried out on the Chiliz blockchain, this ranges from token exchange to the fan voting mechanism.

Unlike other projects, Chiliz did not execute a public sale of CHZ and its fundraising came from private investments. Thus, the limited supply of tokens is CHZ 8,888,888,888 and is distributed as follows:

Private placement: 3,066,666,666

Team + Seed Investors: 1,111,111,110

Advisory Board: 266,666,666

User Base Reserve: 1,777,777,780

Marketing Operations: 1,333,333,333

Strategic acquisitions: 1,333,333,333

Currently, the circulating supply of CHZ is 5,951,749,372.53, according to Messari.

What is Socios.com?

It is a platform for rewards and influence of fans around the world, especially in the world of soccer. In this sense, seeks to help sports entities achieve their digital transformation through blockchain technology.

Thus, the platform is designed to allow fans to participate in the activities of their favorite club and even earn rewards for their participation. It is precisely here where the well-known ‘Fan Tokens’ play a key role.

What are Fan Tokens?

Fan Tokens (FTO) are utility tokens that provide owners with access to services provided by different sports clubs. Some of the benefits are the following:

Additional experiences during matches : Yes, those with FTOs will be able to access the stadium during warm-ups and practice games.

: Yes, those with FTOs will be able to access the stadium during warm-ups and practice games. Right to vote: You can have your say in various decisions regarding the club, including the design of the bus. An important point is that one FTO equals one voting right in each poll. Also, these tokens are not “spent” on a survey, so your FTO supply will not be diminished as you vote.

You can have your say in various decisions regarding the club, including the design of the bus. An important point is that one FTO equals one voting right in each poll. Also, these tokens are not “spent” on a survey, so your FTO supply will not be diminished as you vote. VIP Guest: FTO holders will be able to meet team members and have online meetings with players.

Another reward that owners can earn is the chance to win match tickets and even win uniforms.

On a more technical level, FTOs are specific to a team or a club, each will have a different FTO. These operate on a separate side chain from the Ethereum blockchain. They are a finite digital asset and they are fungible, this means that your property can be traded and its price is driven by the market

Some of the associations that Socios.com has obtained have been with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, OG, AS Roma, Club Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, Independent Athletic Club, FC Barcelona, among other important teams of different sports.

For the launch of the tokens Socios.com and the clubs agree on a fixed price before the launch of the FTO, subsequently, a part of the total supply of that token is made available to users on the platform before listing on the open market. This last point is very important because it allows users to access the FTO at the agreed fixed price before listing on the market.

If you want to know more about Socios.com, you can access the question and answer website here.

Introduction to Socios.com

Once the particular aspects about Socios.com, Chiliz and the FTOs have been detailed, here you will find the details on how to start using this platform.

Step 1. Download the App

Currently, the Socios.com platform is available for mobile phones, both Android and iOS. And it currently has more than 1 million downloads.

Step 2. Create your account

It will be necessary to create an account using a phone number and email. Socios.com will send an email in order to verify the identity.

Step 3. You must buy Chiliz (CHZ)

As previously mentioned, CHZ is the necessary token to carry out any type of transaction both on the Chiliz platform and on Socios.com

Therefore, to get started it will be necessary to acquire CHZ. Socios.com allows you to buy the token using Visa, Mastercard or other methods. However, it is also possible to acquire CHZ through crypto exchanges such as Binance.

Step 4. Exchange the CHZ for Fan Tokens

Taking into account that the Fan Tokens are the ones that allow access to all the benefits of a sports club, it will be necessary to exchange the CHZ for the Fan Token of your choice in the application.

Step 5. Make yourself heard

Once the FTOs of the sports club of choice are acquired, decisions can begin to be made in surveys that the club has published. Voting is enabled through smart contracts, which makes it totally transparent.

Step 6. Earn rewards

As the user is active in the application and participates in the voting, they can unlock rewards and prizes.

Find your favorite team and feel part of the directive through Socios.con and CHZ.

It might interest you: