What is buti yoga and how to practice it?

Buti yoga is a practice that unites many disciplines in one place. Know its benefits and how to practice it.

Last update: January 06, 2022

The buti yoga It is a variant of traditional yoga in which movement is incorporated in the best style of aerobic exercises. Its creator is none other than Bizzie Gold, renowned celebrity coach. Although its popularity is recent, in reality the first classes date back to 2010.

This modality has more than 6000 instructors spread over 27 countries. Although in theory its function is not that you lose weight, in its official website it ensures that in a single session you can burn between 600 and 1000 calories. Do you want to know everything about this popular practice? Stay that shortly we will tell you what it consists of.

What exactly is buti yoga?

The buti yoga is a combination of traditional yoga, tribal dancing, improvised little shakes, and plyometrics. The word buti comes from the Moroccan Indian tradition to designate a cure or antidote that has been kept secret. In sum, each session is like a dance class to which yoga poses and tribal dances are added.

All classes are intensive. That is, they move away from the classic yoga sessions in which you pursue peace and relaxation with static movements. Although at the end of a routine of buti yoga If you achieve these two attributes, you do it with a high load of activity that causes you to work all your muscles.

A typical routine includes a lot of sweating, movement, dancing, dancing, and side jerking. The latter is undoubtedly a feature to highlight. Bizzie Gold, its creator, calls this principle Spinal Structure Technique (SST).

In short, the technique consists of actively engaging the lateral muscles of your core. For this, movements are made in these axes, which are often ignored in other types of disciplines or classic exercises. The classes of buti yoga typically 30 to 60 minutes in length.

Benefits of practicing it

Practice the buti yoga brings multiple health benefits, not just the simple fact that it allows you to burn calories.

We have already mentioned that a single session of buti yoga can make you lose up to 1000 calories. This is why many decide to practice it, although we must point out that the classes are not designed to lose weight (it is not their main function). Since you are always on the go, completing a class is challenging for participants.

The above should not inhibit you at all. You can sign up for shorter workouts or those intended for beginners. Little by little you will acquire the necessary technique and resistance to complete a high intensity one. Returning to its benefits, we highlight the following:

You boost your mood.

You strengthen the muscles and tone the body.

You acquire greater balance and coordination.

You improve your flexibility.

You know more about the body and what it can give.

You strengthen your social relationships (all classes are in groups).

You improve your stamina and physical attitude.

You learn to accept your bodily attributes.

You connect with yourself and free yourself from daily stress or anxiety.

The benefits of buti yoga they manifest both physically and mentally. The practice focuses on accepting the body, learning all that it can give you and increasing your happiness. This is why many sessions are done with only the clothes necessary to promote self-acceptance. Of course, the latter is not a mandatory requirement.

As practiced?

All kinds of buti they are accompanied by music. If we must highlight an external characteristic of the sessions, without a doubt this would be the most important. Instructor chooses a playlist spanning the scheduled minutes of the class.

In general, it begins with relaxation songs and then includes some more intense electronic music or hip hop, for example. Sounds mark the rhythm of movements and breathing. At the end, soft music is included to finish as it started.

Another characteristic is that the amount of light in the room is usually minimized and, if this allows it, some mirrors are included. Participants do not passively follow the instructor’s movements, but there is freedom to include variations according to the physical or emotional capacities of the moment.

For example, singing, shouting or crying is not prevented in the middle of the sessions. Meaning is always liberating, in a way that encourages everyone to become uninhibited during classes. Of course, the instructor is always on the lookout for recommendations to avoid injury or muscle trauma.

What is a buti yoga session like?

The combination of traditional elements of yoga with innovative dance steps is essential to understand the buti yoga.

We already show you what the buti yoga, its benefits and some principles of its classes. It is time for us to show you what a classic session looks like. The normal thing is that it starts doing conventional yoga. For this, an average of 4 to 5 asanas (postures) is chosen according to the experience of the participants.

Gradually, the asanas include small modifications to encourage movement. After these serve as a transition, the active stage begins in which yoga, dance, dance and side shakes are combined in one place.

It is not uncommon for coaches to fail to plan sessions, so every bati yoga class is different. The rhythm marks the movements to follow, as well as the intensity, disposition and emotion of the participants. The practice in turn has two variants: buti sculpt Y buti band.

These usually last 30 minutes, although they are more intense than a class of buti conventional. They include the principles of high intensity intervals (HIIT) and cardiovascular exercise. They are only recommended when you have fully mastered the classic variant.

In its beginnings, the practice was exclusively female, although today it is possible to find some men who teach classes or join the group. Although nothing prevents you from attending a session without experience, the ideal is that you have mastered some yoga poses to make it less difficult for you to keep up.

