What is Bitso Shift? Service that facilitates Mexico-USA transactions

Bitso Shift is a service of the Bitso exchange which allows people and companies in Mexico to send and receive payments to or from the United States.

To save commission costs Bitso Shift makes use of Circle’s USDC Stablecoin.

One of the revolutionary aspects of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is the ability to carry out fast transactions at a lower cost, an attractive solution when it comes to cross-border payments.

The high cost of transactions between Mexico and the United States has affected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and it is a very attractive market for financial services. In fact, according to him Central Bank of Mexico, in 2020 the country received $ 40 billion dollars in the form of remittances exclusively from the United States.

The exchange Bitso noticed that access to bank accounts in US dollars are exclusively available to Mexicans who will be on the northern border of Mexico, so thatThere was a population with a completely unsatisfied need.

Seeing this potential market in mid-November, the cryptocurrency platform released a new service called “Bitso Shift”, Which allows individuals and companies in Mexico to send and receive payments to or from the United States.

This new wallet allows users to deposit funds in both Mexican pesos and dollars and withdraw the funds in Mexico through the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) and in the United States through domestic transfers.

Cost savings through USD Coin

According to him world Bank, the average cost of sending $ 200 from the United States to Mexico during 2020 was 2.8% on average, that is, $ 5.6 dollars. One of the highest costs in particular was associated with the conversion between Mexican pesos and US dollars. Thus, to keep the exchange rate stable and low, Bitso Shift makes use of Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Thus, Circle has provided the infrastructure to enable the transactions. Y When making use of a stablecoin, it allows the conversion to go from pesos to dollars or vice versa to be practically the same, lowering costs.

How to use Bitso Shift?

The first step will be to make a bank transfer to Bitso Shift from an American account, which is processed between 24 and 48 hours. Once the deposit is executed, the exchange between pesos and the stablecoin in dollars can be done practically instantly. It is also possible to make deposits in Mexican pesos and convert them into USDC, or vice versa. You do not need a minimum balance or transaction volume to start using Bitso Shift. Likewise, it is not necessary for the user to buy or sell cryptocurrency, so they do not need to be exposed to variations in, for example, Bitcoin. Who can open a Bitso Shift account? Well, anyone who makes monetary transactions between the United States and Mexico. However, it is expected to include more countries with their respective currencies in the near future. Bitso Shift applies transaction limits per category, specifically 3 types. In each category a procedure known as Know Your Customer is carried out. For example, in category 1 the transaction limit is $ 185 US dollars, if you want to increase the limit it will be necessary to carry out the aforementioned process.

Once the details previously described are taken into account, below are the steps to start using Bitso Shift.

Creating an account

For create an account You must go to the Bitso Shift website, where it will ask you to select the country of residence (remember that it is only available for Mexico and the United States) and whether it will be a personal or business account.

The next step will be to enter the email, create the password for your account following Bitso’s recommendations of 8 minimum characters with numbers and symbols and, of course, accept the terms and conditions.

Later, it will be necessary to validate your email by entering the code that was sent to it. And ready! You will already have an account at Bitso Shift.

How to receive a USD deposit?

As previously noted, to get started it will be necessary to make a deposit to your account. But, before doing it, you must take into account the following:

The limit of your account, since the amount of money you deposit must be below the mentioned limit. This is established according to the identity verification process that you have executed and you can verify it in “Account limits” in your profile section. In addition, you will need to authorize the account in which you want to receive the deposit. In the following link you will find a detailed guide to Bitso Shift in which you will have the step by step of how to do this process.

Here is the step by step to deposit:

On the main page of your Bitso Shift account you will find the option “Deposit USD” If you have already authorized an account, you must select “See Instructions” where you will find the information that the sender will need to make the deposit. In the following link Bitso Explain the information you must fill in each field. Once you have filled in all the information, you must select “Share instructions to transfer” and enter one or more emails to resend the instructions. Or you can copy the instructions by selecting “Copy Text” to share them on WhatsApp, Telegram or any other platform of your choice. After the payment has been sent, you will receive via email the status of the transfer that can be Processing, In review, Waiting and Completed. If you want to know what each of these states means, we invite you to review the next link.

How to withdraw USD?

Before making a USD withdrawal, you should take into account the following aspects:

The transfer is processed by the Circle Group, not directly by Bitso. The cost of the transfer is $ 12 USD, unlike any other transfer in the United States that costs between $ 20 and $ 30. It is important when deciding the amount to transfer that the recipient will receive the full amount minus the fee. And possibly some banks also charge a fee for receiving transfers. As when depositing, it is necessary to authorize the account from which you want to send transfers.

Here is the step by step to withdraw USD:

On the main page of your Bitso Shift account you will find the option “Send USD”. Select the authorized account you want to use. You must make sure that all the information of the destination account is correct. Later, enter the amount to send and select “Send”. The total amount includes the amount to send + the commission. And ready!

It is essential to note that the Circle Group may take up to 48 business hours to process the payment. In this sense, it may take longer if the transaction is made on holidays and weekends.

As in the case of deposit, you will receive an email with the detailed status of the transfer that can be Generated, Processed, Failed, Returned and Sent. Here you will find what each of these states means.

How to convert Mexican Pesos to US Dollars, or vice versa?

On the main page of your Bitso Shift account you will find the option “Convert USD / MXN”. You must select it. Later, a message will appear explaining that this conversion is possible thanks to the cryptocurrency. And, once read, you will click on “Continue”. Now you must enter the amount you want to sell or receive. In addition, you will be able to observe what the exchange rate is being used. Once you have reviewed all the information and you agree, you must select “Continue”. After selecting “Continue”, a summary will appear with the details of the transaction from the amount you are going to receive in the currency you selected (USD or MXN) and how much you are willing to pay. If you agree with everything, then select “Confirm”. And ready!

In this case, the limits to convert to USD are $ 5 and $ 5,000.

If you have more questions regarding Bitso Shift and Grupo Circle, we invite you to review their website at next link.

