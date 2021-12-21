Here we explain everything about this powerful technique that our protagonist had to use against Isshiki Otsutsuki, although at great cost

2021 has been one of the best years for the anime industry, especially for fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as they have seen the return to the fights of our beloved hokage. In fact, one of the most anticipated fights in this anime has arrived, between Isshiki Otsutsuki and our beloved protagonist. He even had to use one of his most powerful techniques: Baryon Mode, and if you wonder what it is, here we tell you everything about this fearsome technique that put this villain in trouble.:

To begin with, it must be clarified that Naruto’s Baryon Mode was the most desperate measure he could use against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This villain put our protagonist, his son and Sasuke in trouble, whom he surpassed in power in a way he could never have imagined. Although this powerful being needs a body to inhabit to survive, this trio of ninjas could not have a single second of rest against the onslaught. For this reason, it is that he used a technique that enhanced his powers while consuming his chakra at high speed.

Originally, The fight against this Isshiki Otsutsuki was planned to be won with time and effort, without sacrificing any aspect, they would wait until the villain ran out of energy and his body was rendered useless. However, the situation overcame them when it was time to face it and this desperate measure was taken that increased his capacity as our protagonist, turning him into a great machine that burns chakra without any control.

This is where the danger of this technique begins,

Kimetsu no Yaiba finally reveals the most powerful breath that will make Muzan Kibutsuji tremble

What is Baryon Mode?

But how does this powerful technique work? To understand what Naruto’s Baryon Mode is, you have to see how it really works. When activated, the ninja obtains an energy similar to that of his “nuclear fusion”, in which his chakra and Kurama’s are consumed at a great speed. It would be as if a candle lit its flame to double or triple its size, its body would disappear very quickly and it would give off an impressively giant flame. In this way, with this new level of power, he is able to face any enemy.

In this way, the Baryon Mode directly affects its user who manages to exceed their physical limits, from speed to attack strength.. The flame of your chakra ignites with all its great power, allowing you to push your capabilities to the limit. But, he has some problems to solve to stay alive.

The first of these is that it can be easily destabilized, so you should focus on keeping your mind blank to make the most of its power and perform only the necessary actions.. Few actions and very specific. Although, the real danger of the Baryon Mode is when it is used for a very long time, as it can end the life of its user.

The end of Kurama, Naruto’s great friend

However, not everything could be so easy for our young ninja, because if you know what Naruto’s Baryon Mode is, you know that it brings harsh consequences. It is a double-edged sword that absorbs the vital energy of whoever uses it until it is consumed. According to the manga itself, this technique drains people’s chakra and if used for an extended period of time, it can take the life of whoever activates it.

Fortunately, Naruto had an ally who always protected him from when he was a baby until now. Baryon Mode required a great sacrifice for our protagonist to stay alive. Kurama, the fox with the nine tails, put his life so that the baryon mode will not kill our protagonist.

HUntil now we had seen the long awaited combat between our protagonist and Otsutsuki as a race against time in which Naruto was losing his strength. Fortunately, this technique did not take his spirit, which was the great payoff he had. Instead, Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, decided to sacrifice himself as long as his great friend can continue his life alongside his family.

But now that Kurama is no longer with him, after the tragic events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations worth wondering What will be the future of this powerful ninja?.

Related topics: Naruto

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe