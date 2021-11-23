What is Barry Keoghan's role in The Batman?

Actor Barry Keoghan was confirmed by Warner Bros. as a policeman in The Batman during 2020, but an oversight would have anticipated the actor’s true role.

In March 2022 the Dark Knight will return to the big screen with The Batman, a production in which Robert Pattinson will play the Bat Man, and although the villains are already confirmed, one more nemesis would be integrated into the plot, played by Barry Keoghan.

In 2020 Warner Bros confirmed that Barry Keoghan would be part of the cast of The Bamtan as police officer Stanley Merkel, but this would only be a code name, since the actor’s brother would have revealed Keoghan’s true role in The Batman.

Barry Keoghan’s brother Eric is either the greatest troll ever or he really just confirmed something huge for Matt Reeves #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/J1wH32yE0q – Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 13, 2021

“So finally my brother played the Joker in the new Batman (movie), it’s an unreal thingEric Keoghan published in a message that he deleted moments later, but there were no shortage of fans who took the screenshots as witnesses to the statement.

Stanley Merkel or Joker?

Created by Frank Miller, Stanley Merkel (the role that WB officially announced for Keoghan) first appeared canonically in 1987’s Batman # 405, where he served as Jim Gordon’s partner. Merkel was later assassinated by Sofia Falcone

While the Joker is one of the most well-known enemies of Batman’s gallery of villains, debuting in Batman # 1 (May, 1939) created by Bill Finger, and Bob Kane, whose protagonism has gained strength over eight decades.

In the cinema Joker has been played by actors of the stature of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquín Poenix, these last two Oscar winners when playing the clown prince of Gotham

Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham.

Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman in theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Source: CBR

Batman: From the big screen to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

Nicholson… Keaton… Basinger… Following the success of the Batman movie, DC Comics set out to attract as many moviegoers as possible to comic book stores, and their first step was an official adaptation of Tim Burton’s new blockbuster.

Created by comic book legends Dennis O’Neil and Jerry Ordway, and published at a time when home video was still in its infancy, Batman: The Official Warner Bros Movie Adaptation . it became the “second round” of the film for countless fans… and for many, it opened the door to a new world of sequential narrative.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you Batman: The Official Warner Bros Movie Adaptation, in an edition with never-before-seen content, in an authentic collector’s item.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is what Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die flying like he does