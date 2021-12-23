The entire community of Pokémon GO players is always in search of amazing Pokémon with devastating powers, so the debut of a new species is always an exciting time for players of the beloved video game of Mobile gaming by Niantic.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, the next Pokémon is the Bergmite of the Kalos region and its evolution Avalugg, which will arrive during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event.

We should mention that once you’ve caught enough Bergmite And you’ve turned one into Avalugg, you’re probably wondering if it’s really worth spending your time and resources powering it up for Raids or Go Battle League.

The best moveset for Avalugg in Pokémon GO

The best PvP moveset for Avalugg in Pokémon Go is Ice fang as a quick movement combined with Body Slam and Avalanche as charged moves.

Avalugg only has two potential quick moves to choose from, but Ice Fang is the clear winner: it deals the same amount of damage (4.0 DPT) as Crunch but generates more energy (2.5 EDT) and has the added bonus of STAB. Make sure you have it.

When it comes to charged moves, Avalugg benefits from having access to Body Slam, a low-cost attack that is excellent for removing shields with fairly neutral normal-type cover. Go with Avalanche as a secondary attack for impressive STAB damage.

All the moves Avalugg can learn

Avalugg has a surprisingly good range of moves in Pokémon GO, with two potential quick moves and five potential charged moves ranging from ice to dark and even psychic. Here are all the moves Avalugg can learn:

Fast movements

Bite (dark)

Fang of ice (ice)

Loaded movements