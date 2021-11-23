What is attitude? 15 types and characteristics

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Attitudes define much of our identity. Next, we detail what they consist of, the most common types and their characteristics.

At some point in life we ​​have excused the behavior of others by saying so is he or that’s his way of being. In these cases, we usually refer to attitude, which could be defined as a relatively stable mental predisposition that influences all our reactions and actions.

That said, we can assume the importance of developing proper attitudes. Well, the correct coping and performance in any task or situation depends on them. It is not the same to do something with a negative attitude than to do it well, from a more positive predisposition.

What is attitude?

According to American Psychological Association, the attitudes are a general and relatively long-lasting evaluation of an object, person, group, topic or concept in a dimension that ranges from negative to positive. For his part, the father of social psychology, Floyd allport, defines attitude as that mental and neurological disposition that is organized from experience that directs or moves the individual’s responses to all objects and all situations with which he interacts.

That said, it could be said that attitude is someone’s state of mind that prepares them to react or behave in a certain way. Attitudes are also known as Frameworksas they provide the background against which facts and events are analyzed.

Components of attitude

In general terms, every attitude is made up of 3 elements: cognitive, affective and behavioral. We will detail each one below.

Cognitive

Refers to beliefs, thoughts, attributes and opinions that we would associate with an object, situation or person. These are usually revealed in generalities or stereotypes, such as that all babies are cute or Smoking is bad for your health.

The cognitive part is the one that establishes the thoughts that will later lay the foundations of what we will do. Negative thoughts predispose us badly to act.

Affective

It is the emotional or sentimental segment of an attitude. In other words, they are the emotions and feelings that the object, topic, event or person arouses, and that can be positive, neutral or negative. Like fear, hatred, love or indifference.

Continuing with the previous example, people could love all babies because they are cute or hate cigarette smoke because it is bad for their health.

Behavioral

Understand the tendency of a person to behave in a particular way before the object, the situation or the person. Using the same example, the behavioral component could be noticed in loving actions towards babies or moving away from the person who is smoking.

Types of attitudes

If we assume that attitudes are mental predispositions, then we can affirm that there are as many as there are traits that define the human being. Well, almost any characteristic that determines us and is repeated over time can be considered as such. But let’s see the most common ones.

1. Positive

People who have a positive attitude they tend to focus on the good aspects rather than the bad. Likewise, they do not consider that an error or failure represents an obstacle, but an opportunity.

2. Negative

People with a negative attitude ignore the good and pay attention to the bad. They tend to have avoidant or complaining behavior, which makes it difficult for them to achieve goals. They might even blame others for their failure.

3. Neutral

This attitude is present in people who do not give enough importance to situations or events. They tend to ignore the problem and leave it to someone else to solve. Also, they don’t feel the need to change.

4. Proactive

It is an attitude that prioritizes action and always aims for efficiency, either in carrying out an activity or in solving problems. Likewise, this mental disposition promotes creativity, the generation of added value and the achievement of objectives.

5. Reactive

A person with a reactive attitude will depend, to a large extent, on instructions and external resources to perform an action or achieve a purpose. In addition, they are usually dependent, with great difficulty when facing unforeseen events.

6. Interested

This kind of attitude implies the search for one’s own benefit, either directly or indirectly. In this way, what the person intends in his action is the achievement of his own individual objectives, not taking into account the needs of others.

7. Altruistic

People with this kind of attitude perform their acts with the purpose of generating a benefit for othersregardless of whether your actions may not make a profit or even cause a loss. The term is a bit controversial, since most actions generate, in a secondary way, a benefit to the performer, even if it is on a psychic level.

8. Manipulator

Manipulative people voluntarily and consciously use others to achieve your own objectives, further your interests or direct the situation towards a desired point.

9. Passive

This attitude is characterized by a negative vision of reality accompanied by a lack of initiative. The person does not approach the action, but avoids it. In addition, you can come to subordinate your own wishes to those of others.

10. Aggressive

The aggressive attitude comprises a pattern of behavior whose intensity is variable. That is to say, ranges from gestures or words to physical fights, whose purpose is always to harm the other.

11. Permissive

This type of attitude is linked to the propensity to be excessively flexible, so that deviations from the norm are allowed and valued.

12. Assertive

Assertive people defend their own opinions and rights consistently, but always respecting others, being flexible and offering a space for negotiation.

13. Suspicious

These people are characterized by a excessive distrust of any stimulus. Well, it is usually suspected of hidden intentions, intricate motives or forces that are beyond the situation.

The suspicious are always doubting the intentions of others.

14. Flexible

People with flexible attitudes are characterized by adapt to other people’s situations without having to reject their own intrinsic characteristics. This allows them to better understand the concept of life itself: the environment goes beyond our wishes.

15. Unyielding

People with an inflexible attitude they tend to have a rigid pattern of behavior and thinking. Therefore, they need to have their environment under absolute control (know and master it). When it is not, they feel overwhelmed and uneasy.

Characteristics of attitudes

To better understand what attitudes are about, here are some of their characteristics:

They help define our identity, guide our actions and influence how we judge others.

They are predispositions to evaluate and respond to the facts of the world, either favorably or unfavorably.

The attitude is learned through social interaction and experience . Therefore, it is not an innate phenomenon.

. Therefore, it is not an innate phenomenon. All people, regardless of their status or intelligence, have some kind of attitude.

Can be actively modified through training or mere exposure towards the object or situation that provokes the attitude.

towards the object or situation that provokes the attitude. They arise from the interaction between biological, hereditary and environmental factors.

Right attitude: the key to success

It is important to bear in mind that our predisposition when facing challenges and interactions determines, to a large extent, what will be the outcome of them. Hence the importance of cultivating appropriate attitudes towards the environment.

