What is apathy?

Apathy syndrome is distinguished from apathy as a symptom of a mental disorder. Know their differences, characteristics and treatment.

Last update: January 02, 2022

Apathy is one of the most confusing and ambiguous concepts that we can find in relation to moods. For some it is a syndrome that is distinguished from other conditions, for others a symptom of a mental disorder. People popularly use the term to describe a temporary state of reluctance, although today we know that it is much more complex than this.

Indeed, apathy is one of the most puzzling states for physicians and psychologists. It has qualities to consider it an autonomous syndrome, although it often accompanies some mental disorders such as depression. Its peculiarity is that it lasts for a long time and usually manifests resistance to conventional treatments.

Characteristics of apathy

Because the symptoms of apathy are quite obvious, it is sometimes easy to mistake this condition for depression.

The first thing you need to know is that there is currently no consensus on what apathy is. As usual, The experts refer to it as a primary motivational loss syndrome. Motivational loss is not related to emotional distress, intellectual impairment, or decreased level of consciousness.

The syndrome affects the life of the patient in different ways: emotionally, in their behavior, their cognition and their social interaction. Contrary to what is thought, it is not a temporary state of hours or days, Rather, it is usually put off for weeks. In fact, and based on the researchers, for it to be diagnosed in a patient, the following criteria must converge:

Symptoms must persist for at least four weeks.

These must affect at least two of three basic dimensions of the syndrome (behavior / cognition, emotion and social interaction).

Identifiable functional alterations must be present.

Sequelae cannot be fully explained based on the effects of a substance or changes in the patient’s environment.

When these criteria are met, the patient can be diagnosed with this syndrome. It is an autonomous condition from other disorders before the manifestation of these variables, one that requires the participation of specialists to control and treat it. The evidence indicates that it is more common in men and that its prevalence increases as people age.

A study published in 2016 in Journal of Affective Disorders found that in a population of 2,751 healthy adults between 19 and 40 years apathy as an isolated syndrome has a prevalence of 1.45%. This regardless of an underlying mental disorder or other explanations. It is then a real phenomenon that affects a significant part of the population.

Causes of apathy

Although it is true that the condition can develop in isolation, it can also develop in conjunction with an underlying disease. Experts indicate that apathy is very common in Alzheimer’s disease (55%), mixed dementia (70%), mild cognitive impairment (43%), Parkinson’s disease (27%), schizophrenia (56%) and major depression (94%).

When a patient develops symptoms of apathy caused by these mental disorders, it is not a syndrome, but rather a sign of these disorders. The distinction is not minor, since to treat it the underlying condition must be addressed directly.

As for its manifestation as an isolated symptom, scientists have found that apathetic patients present an alteration of the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC), the ventral striatum (VS) and other connected brain regions.

The foregoing results in an alteration in normative behavior related to motivation. The latter is an essential component for the will to work and do things, both to start, continue, finish and find the objective or subjective reasons to do it.

We reiterate again that The experts distinguish between depression and apathy. The evidence suggests even so many patients are diagnosed as depressive when in fact they are apathetic. It is not a subtle difference, so individuals and specialists treating these conditions should be aware of the distinctive criteria.

Treatment of apathy

When symptoms become persistent, receiving mental therapy from a qualified professional can be very helpful.

Once the specialist determines the diagnosis of the syndrome (based on the criteria we have given and the search for a differential diagnosis), treatment will begin. Apathy is a very difficult condition to treat, as it is often resistant to conventional options and must be approached from different perspectives.

This does not imply that it cannot be controlled, only that the patient and the specialists must venture into several alternatives before finding those that report the greatest benefits. Less invasive treatment can revolve around the following:

Include exercise as part of the weekly shift.

Strive to do activities with friends and family.

Attend concerts, plays, operas, museums, and more.

Include a new hobby of life (if this is in a group much better).

Manage large tasks into many small ones (so you make sure to complete them).

Include rewards after completing an activity.

Join apathetic patient support groups.

Attend therapy with a professional psychologist.

Avoid scheduling your day to day into a monotonous or inflexible routine.

Identify the triggers that often predict an increase or the appearance of symptoms.

The specialist can also choose to take drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics or stimulants. These should be prescribed with care, as there is evidence that in some cases they can make the condition worse.

Apathy is a real syndrome, one that is more common in men and usually worsens as patients age. It is difficult to treat, although with personal commitment and that of the experts, effective options can be found in the medium and long term. Since it can affect life from different perspectives, it is advisable to seek professional help as soon as the symptoms of demotivation are detected.

