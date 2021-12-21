What is and what is the importance of philosophy?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Philosophy is a discipline that tries to understand the world and human existence since time immemorial, so its importance is capital. It raises questions that seek to unveil the enigmas that lie behind a diversity of phenomena and situations.

It is an approach to reality that has managed to offer rational explanations about the human being over the centuries. Of course, always adapted to the historical context. Even so, many ancient philosophical conceptions are still valid and disputed today.

That said, the importance of philosophy can be summed up in that it is a doctrine that seeks rational answers to enigmas that govern the human being and the world. Question that is essential to guide our actions.

What is philosophy?

The term philosophy comes from the conjunction of two Greek words: filein which means “love” and sophia which means “wisdom”. Therefore, we conclude that implies a love of knowledge, a passion for wisdom or something similar.

It is a discipline that emits a set of reflections and knowledge about the first causes and the last ends of things. In this way, it tries to answer a variety of fundamental questions about existence, knowledge, reason, morality, beauty, mind, language, religion. Practically, philosophy questions everything!

Therefore, it is easier to say what philosophy is not. For example, his particular search for wisdom is much broader than that of science.

It is also different from the search proposed by religion, since the latter is based on faith, while philosophy does so on human reason. Also, contrary to what many people think, moves away from esotericism, occultism and pseudosciences, since many times it works with verifiable, logical, organized and legitimate knowledge.

Philosophy is a discipline that has been with us for centuries, but its validity never ends.

Philosophy is one of the oldest disciplines of humanity. Its western origins date back to around the 7th century BC. C., to Thales of Mileto. He is considered the first philosopher to formulate a rational explanation of the structure and formation of the universe.

However, it is said that the term philosophy it was coined some time later, approximately in the 5th century BC. C., when the mathematician and thinker Pythagoras He was questioned by the Spartan king Leonidas as to whether he considered himself a sage. Faced with this question, Pythagoras humbly replied that it was rather a lover or seeker of wisdom. That is, a philosopher.

Pythagoras defined philosophers as a third type of people, different from those who like to act and gain recognition, and also from those who like to trade and make a profit. In this case, philosophers only aspire to observe and understand.

And so did the first great Western philosophers, such as Socrates (470-399 BC), Plato (c. 427-347) and Aristotle (384-322 BC); who left important traces in thought, that the later Roman Empire would inherit and transmit to all of Europe.

As for Eastern culture, there were also important philosophers, such as Siddharta Gautama (Buddha), Bodhidharma, Chárvaka and Confucius, all founders of important traditions of thought (and sometimes also of religions).

Branches of philosophy

Philosophy is one of the most complex disciplines, due to the variety of themes it covers. Therefore, to facilitate the understanding of the trades and objectives of the same, it will be relevant to know the different branches that it has.

Ontology

The word ontology means “study of being.” As the name implies, analyzes the nature of being, the existence of phenomena and reality, trying to determine the fundamental categories and relationships of “being as being”.

Epistemology

The epistemology is a branch of philosophy that studies human knowledge, its nature, possibility, scope and foundations. In this sense, it also analyzes the historical, psychological and sociological circumstances that lead to obtaining knowledge and the criteria by which it is justified or invalidated.

Ethics

Ethics focuses on the study of human behavior and its relationship with the notions of right and wrong.. Among the biggest unknowns that ethics tries to solve is whether universal morality exists or whether it is just a human creation, the product of historical development and contexts.

Logic

Logic is understood as a formal science that studies the structures of reasoning. Its objective is to create arguments that are valid and correctly posed. That is why it has a direct influence on the regulations related to scientific research.

Political philosophy

Political philosophy deals with issues and problems related to political phenomena. Therefore, covers issues of government, laws, liberty, equality, justice, property, rights, political power, etc.., from a normative-prescriptive perspective.

Philosophy of mind

This branch of philosophy is in charge of studying all those elements related to the mindsuch as feelings, dreams, perceptions, sensations, beliefs, and thoughts. One of the central problems of this discipline is determining what makes all the items on this list mental.

Philosophy of language

This branch of philosophy studies the relationships that exist between systems of language, thought and reality. A very common problem posed by philosophers of language is whether there is a direct relationship between signifier and signified, and how concepts are created verbalizable.

Esthetic

Aesthetics studies the nature of beauty and the perception of it. Therefore, it is closely related to art, although it is not limited to this type of expression.

Aesthetics is a branch of philosophy that analyzes art and all those expressions that are perceived as beautiful.

Importance of philosophy

The importance of philosophy lies in the fact that puts us in a critical and reflective position before the various phenomena concerning the human being, societies, the world and the universe in general.

In this way, philosophy represents the possibility of thinking and reflecting on reality and our existence. Thanks to her, we attained wisdom and were able to answer innumerable unknowns related to the origin of life. This is essential to enrich us as people and guide our actions.

Furthermore, philosophical analysis has allowed specialists from various areas to respond to human needs and generate more knowledge; which translates into a continuous theoretical, scientific and social development.

Finally, the importance of philosophy is also evidenced by the fact that it is conceived as the mother of all sciences. Well, the main humanistic, social and scientific disciplines emerge from it.

If we allow ourselves a space for philosophical reflection in our daily lives, we can have a fuller and happier existence. Philosophy helps us develop open-mindedness and integration of diverse perspectives.

