In Terraria you will find non-playable characters (NPCs or also known as NPCs) which are not manipulated by the player. All these NPCs can experience damage from monsters, so their standards of living and defense may decrease.

Everything related to these non-playable characters you can discover in the guide of NPCs in Terraria that we have prepared for you. However, here we want to help you increase the happiness of NPCs.

For the latter to be possible, it is important to first know what are the factors that influence the happiness of your NPCs, and for this, we have prepared a guide where We will explain in detail what it is and how you can do it. If you are just starting in the wonderful world of this video game, do not hesitate to visit our complete Terraria guide where you will find the best tips to advance successfully.

What is the happiness of the NPCs in Terraria

The happiness level of the NPCs it’s a kind of statistic which has been recently added by the update of Journey’s End; it is almost invisible and depends on certain factors related to the living conditions of the non-playable characters.

This scale of happiness can increase or, conversely, decrease according to the aforementioned factors. To know the happiness status of the NPCs you must touch the button happiness that appears when talking to an NPC.

Because this statistic is variable, influences the sales prices of certain items. This means that when the NPCs sell an object with a 25% discount, it is also possible to offer the tower that corresponds to the biome where it is located.

There are exceptions for the Skeleton Merchant and Traveling Merchant, these are not subject to the happiness level of non-playable characters.

How happiness works NPC

The happiness level NPC causes 2 fundamental effects, which are:

Influence the prices from NPC sales or stores . So the more happiness, the lower the prices; On the other hand, if happiness is low, there will be higher prices.

. So the more happiness, the lower the prices; On the other hand, if happiness is low, there will be higher prices. An increased happiness guarantees the acquisition of pylons at NPC stores.

But this is not everything, since there are some traits that are own certain non-playable characters specials. As with the prices of the creation of nurses, tax collector’s monetary gain, fisherman’s mission rewards; which are also influenced by the happiness levels of the NPC.

One of the most important qualities of happiness is possibility of acquiring pylons. You should know that currently there is a pylon for each biome considered as main (in addition to Hell) which can be purchased in the respective NPC stores of the biome.

In the case of the Glowing Mushroom, (it is also a biome but somewhat lower than the other standards) it has its own pylon. Do you know how the pylon works in Terraria? By unlocking pylons you will be able to increase the happiness of about 2 NPCs, and by purchasing them you will have the ability to traverse the world by means of teleportation.

The latter means that you can travel through the pylons that are placed between both pylons in their respective biomes and that they are very close to a town.

Steps to increase the happiness level of NPCs in Terraria

Now that you know that the happiness of your NPCs is based on the biome where they are and also the other non-playable characters nearby or around them, you can check if the NPCs have a high or low level of happiness, that is, whether or not they are happy.

For this you must press the button Happiness that appears just when talking to an NPC. Each of these NPCs has unique like, dislike, love, or hate biomes. What this indicates is if the NPC gets a considerable amount of happiness to keep living in the biomes he loves or likes.

On the other hand, the NPC you may lose happiness if you live in a biome that you consider unpleasant or just hates. The same applies to his relationships with other NPCs around him.

That is, each non-playable character features their own NPCs that they like, dislike, love, or hate. Therefore, a fenced NPC will be considered the one whose home flag is within 25 blocks.

Also, an NPC becomes happier when there are more than 2 non-playable characters, so it is a great benefit to have NPCs that they like or love around them. Another way to increase the happiness of the NPC is that there are 2 nearby NPCs, but no more than 3.

When there is an NPC within 120 blocks it is also a good way to increase the happiness levels of the NPCs. The same applies when small towns are formed for NPCs that present qualities related to their tastes and what they love.

Tips to keep your NPCS happy in Terraria

It is important to prioritize the likes of non-playable characters so that they stay happy, however maximum happiness cannot always be achieved. Therefore, it is advisable to ensure that live in biomes that you like, meet their demands and live with friendly neighbors who maintain a good level of enthusiasm. It is also important that the NPCs stay away from monsters and actions or activities that cause them to decrease their levels of happiness, this is what is translated as feelings of disgust and hatred.

For these reasons, the Journey’s End Terrarium update has added a catalog known as Bestiary, which reflects and reports the happiness levels of your NPCs. This way you can observe what their likes and dislikes are in order to implement the necessary actions to increase their happiness and with the help of the pylons that are available.

