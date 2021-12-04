The figures speak for themselves: 18 million people use WhatsApp in the world and the app it has become our main method of communication. But there is a alternative to the official version, the so-called WhatsApp Plus that it has some extra functionalities and that with its latest version is gaining some followers.

What is WhatsApp Plus and what differentiates it from the official WhatsApp?

WhatsApp Plus is not a app per se that you can download in the Apple store or Play Store. It’s about a APK or set of files that can only be used if you have Android, since the famous manzanita detects the fakes and blocks them a league away.

This new version 18.5 of WhatsApp Plus has more emojis, allows you to customize the backgrounds of the chats in an animated way, group calls of up to eight people, schedule messages and more file sending capacity, avoiding the reduction of quality in photos and videos that WhatsApp produces when sending image files.





Download WhatsApp Plus on Android

In order to try this alternative to WhatsApp, you must first delete the official application (if you had it) and everything related to WhatsApp that your mobile may contain. If the official application catches you using the Plus version, it can block your account.

Then look for the WhatsApp Plus version V18.50 in Chrome as the installation file and click click in “install WhatsApp Plus”. Then you just have to give your phone number to link your contacts, update to the latest version and start using it.

Keep in mind that it is not a app officer, so your security is not 100% confirmed nor is it a version approved by competent bodies. The experts of Engadget do not recommend its use:

“Making use of WhatsApp Plus, GBWhatsApp and other modifications makes you lose all control of your contacts, messages and all the information you send through WhatsApp. WhatsApp Plus can synchronize your entire contact book with other servers, too can read your private information before you send it. And you will never know what it does with all that data (Facebook, at least, has to face the authorities). The improvements that WhatsApp Plus and company offer are not so huge as to deserve the risk.”

Photos | Pexels.