What is an addiction and what is causing it?

Last update: December 10, 2021

Addictions are irrational and pathological dependencies that a person exhibits substances or behaviors. To understand what an addiction is, we must know that there are different types. However, they all share the same development cycle.

There are several reasons that influence the appearance of these diseases. The environment is one of the main risk factors in these behaviors; children who grow up in dysfunctional environments are more likely to have addictions, for example.

Physical and mental health are affected by dependency. But also, interpersonal relationships suffer. In this article we detail what exactly is an addiction, review what is causing it and some considerations for treatment.

How is an addiction defined?

Any habit that involves intense and harmful dependence can be defined as a addiction. These customs are characterized by beginning as something harmless. However, they advance rapidly, causing people to lose control of their actions.

Signs and symptoms vary depending on the type of dependency. Addicts to substances show more obvious physical signs, such as eye redness. While in behavioral addictions the abandonment of important activities for the life of the patient is evidenced.

Substance addictions are generally more harmful than behavioral addictions. It is logical to think that when a harmful substance is metabolized by the body, complications are greater.

Substance-related addictions have damaging effects on the body that are often more obvious.

Phases and signs of addictions

The symptoms of these diseases are varied. We must know that, Although there is the same development cycle, not all addictions are expressed the same.

Regarding the evolution of dependence, all patients go through the following phases:

Infatuation: It is the phase in which people initiate addictive behavior. It is characterized by the distorted perception of reality. In other words, the patient is not able to see the danger behind his actions. The satisfaction of consumption or activity are stronger than self-control and reason.

It is the phase in which people initiate addictive behavior. Honeymoon: at this stage the addiction has not yet been established. It is when all the gratifying sensations of consumption or activity are experienced without consequences .

Treason: It is at this point that reality begins to become apparent. The patient feels betrayed because he has to deal with the complications of his new habit . Despite everything, the behavior intensifies. People do things that they did not do before to maintain addiction.

because he has to deal with the complications of his new habit In ruin: and the satisfactory effects are less and less and addicts adopt a stubborn attitude to continue with the dependency. At this time, what sustains the addiction is the need to avoid withdrawal symptoms .

At this time, what sustains the addiction is the need to avoid withdrawal symptoms Imprisoned: upon reaching this phase, addicts are desperate to have lost control of themselves . There is the abandonment of responsibilities caused by the impulsiveness to continue satisfying the dependency.

The signs change as the phases progress. During the initial stages, people demonstrate a state of exacerbated confidence. From the betrayal phase is when intense behavioral changes and physical alterations appear.

What Causes an Addiction?

Exact causes for addictions cannot be established. Is that there are multiple external and internal factors that are involved.

People are often initiated into addictive behavior by social pressure. However, it is not ruled out that there are biological and hereditary components that also predispose.

Some studies show that children of substance-addicted parents are born predisposed to drug addiction. In any case, we must not lose sight of the environmental triggers. Providing a healthy environment for young people is the main protective factor.

When should you seek professional help?

The consequences of an addiction affect the quality of life in general terms. Not only do they reduce the physical and mental health of the patient, but their relationships with friends and family are damaged. In this sense, people close to the addict are also affected by the negative situation.

The ideal is to do an early approach so that the addiction does not reach an advanced stage. When the diagnosis is made on time, patients have more room for improvement. It matters, and for many reasons, that close people are the ones who motivate him to go to therapy.

If we suspect that a family member or friend is exhibiting addictive behaviors, we must provide support to overcome the dependency. It will not be easy to get the affected person to see a professional.

The multidisciplinary team must be made up of psychologists and psychiatrists. Family members can also attend consultations to learn to manage their emotions. In this way, the support of the caregivers is essential so that the treatments are carried out as they should be.

Treatment of addictions

Treatment consists of different stages, in which psychologists and psychiatrists participate together. When it’s a substance addiction, detoxification comes first. On the other hand, the behavioral guidance of the psychologist is necessary in all cases.

The psychiatrist may prescribe some medications to alleviate dependence on substances such as tobacco, alcohol, and opioids. In addition, Behavioral activation therapy has been shown to be successful in treating anxiety and depression in these types of cases.

Counseling for addictions is a fundamental part of the recovery process.

When is addiction cured?

In cases where the approach is early, patients have a good projection of improvement. With proper treatment, addicts can overcome dependency and regain control of their lives. Anyway, the addictions are not definitively cured.

Patients who manage to cope with dependency they need to avoid temptations so as not to relapse. In short, it is a chronic pathology that can be controlled in the early stages, but it does not disappear.

