Recently, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has surprised us with season 6, which comes loaded with new tests and countless rewards. Without a doubt, Aloy’s challenge is an event that is in style and has already started, so we cannot miss any news and for this reason, in this section of our complete Fall Guys guide we give you all the details of this challenge.

Relevant details of Aloy’s event

Without a doubt, season 6 brought us a sensational event, which we had the opportunity to participate in the well-known Fall Guys race rounds; These include: The Doors of Success, Short Circuit and Escalator Lava, but keep in mind that each of these tests are modified and have small degrees of difficulty, in order to make the event more exciting.

On the other hand, we must emphasize that on the way we could find fire reservoirs and robotic versions of the dangerous rhinos; without leaving aside the nice Pegwin penguins. Similarly, obviously the essence of this event was to unlock Aloy’s costume and for this it was necessary to complete a series of missions that were presented in the event.

In addition to the costume, it was also possible to find other very useful cosmetics and rewards. You should know that as we were completing missions points were obtained, with which it was possible to acquire Aloy’s costume, a nickname and a nameplate. Remember that this event took place from Monday, December 6 to Sunday, December 12.

