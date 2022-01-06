Great news for the entire gaming community that has the Prime Gaming service is that, from Amazon they have revealed great surprises for our favorite video games, so we will tell you in detail about the exclusive content update for New World, Battlefield 2042, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Roblox, Lords Mobile, and more, in January 2022.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that we can enjoy a large amount of content, which will greatly improve your gaming experience, as is the case with the biggest offers this month, which include:

PUBG: Battlegrounds – To celebrate the launch of PUBG: Battlegrounds as a Free-to-play game, Prime Gaming members can claim Prime Gaming’s exclusive Fan-tastic skin set as well as additional in-game benefits. Stay tuned for more PUBG: Battlegrounds deals as more content will be added on a monthly basis.

Battlefield 2042 – Claim Prime Gaming’s # 1 Reward Bundle for the first-person shooter game, including the Falck Disaster Response skin, the Remington 870 Sub Zero weapon skin, and the Player Card Priority Target.

League of Legends – Until January 27, Prime members will be able to take 650 RP, a non-1350 RP permanent Skin, 200 Orange Essence, 5 Champion Shards, two Eternals Shards Series 1, and a 30-day XP Bosst to assist them in the multiplayer of Battle arena.

Prime Gaming members can look forward to more content throughout the month, including new in-game rewards for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Fall Guys, Roblox, and more! Be sure to check out the full cast at gaming.amazon.com.