What is alcohorexia?

Alcohorexia is a popular term that often leads to misunderstandings. We will show you in the next few lines what it is and what its consequences are.

Last update: December 11, 2021

Unhealthy behaviors or habits continually give rise to terms that are not always included in the medical literature. Such is the case of the alcohorexia, a concept that is also often classified as drunkorexia. Since it is not a medical category, understanding what it refers to can be very confusing. Today we talk about its characteristics or the risks of the practice.

Indeed, The experts they do not stop pointing out the problems that exist around the definition of this behavior. This is why some propose as alcoholism and they call for more research on its causes and consequences. Although to some extent it is an unfamiliar habit, it is also fair to say that we are aware of some of its key insights.

Characteristics of alcohorexia

For alcohol to exist, it is necessary to have an already established eating disorder, in addition to excessive alcohol consumption.

In general terms, the researchers define alkohorexia as ‘the combination of unhealthy eating habits with excessive alcohol consumption’. They therefore allude to eating disorders such as bulimia or anorexia that are combined with an uncontrolled intake of alcoholic beverages.

We can say that alcohorexia is the union of alcohol use disorder and eating disorders. Although it refers to two well-studied categories within the medical literature, the term is not formally included in diagnostic manuals. Alcohorexia is thus an informal concept.

It is a very common behavior among young people, although of course it can also occur in adults. In accordance with the evidence, women are more likely to develop it, and those who do so are often completely unaware of the dangers to which they are exposed.

exist solid evidence that drunkorexia is more common in people who are physically active and who have a history of weight control when eating. The motivations are very varied, but in general we can synthesize them in the following:

Counteract the caloric balance of alcohol consumption by limiting food intake beforehand.

Increase the reactions generated by the intake of alcoholic beverages in the body (get drunk faster).

Losing weight by the time you are exposed to uninhibited behaviors after alcohol consumption.

Comply with the standards of society regarding the concept of beauty.

Give more space to the stomach to be able to ingest a higher quantity of alcoholic beverages.

There is no general motivation for why people engage in behaviors of this type. Some do it to maintain their weight, others to lose it and there are those who choose it to enhance the feeling of intoxication. In any case, it is very common for alcohorexia to be related to bulimia and anorexia.

Risks of alcohorexia

A typical behavior of someone who develops alcohol is to limit food intake before or after drinking alcohol. This is done to compensate for the caloric intake of the drinks or to enhance the effect of these. Naturally, its risks do not go unnoticed in the body. We will point out which are the most important:

Nutrient deficiency: When food consumption is restricted, access to essential nutrients for the body is also restricted. When the body metabolizes alcohol, it demands a greater number of them. Both aspects translate into a nutritional deficiency.

Increased risk of poisoning: Ethanol metabolizes faster when ingested on an empty stomach. This implies a higher risk of intoxication, since it only takes a couple of drinks for a person to get drunk. In the event of a lack of control, the person is exposed to physical injuries such as brain damage.

Increase in dangerous behaviors: Since the effects of alcohol are assimilated faster with fewer drinks, people are also exposed to dangerous social behaviors. Its excess can limit decision-making and favor activities such as drug use, unprotected sex or behaviors that put life at risk.

It prevents muscle recovery: We haven’t mentioned it so far, but some people tend to exercise before drinking alcohol to offset the caloric load. During its metabolism, protein synthesis is inhibited and muscle repair slows down. This has negative consequences on the recovery of the muscles.

In case it is a common behavior to all this, we must also add the psychological impact. For example, depression, low self-esteem, anxiety, panic attacks, and so on. What in principle for many is a healthy or fun practice, in practice it becomes a harmful habit with multiple unfavorable consequences.

Treatment for alcohorexia

Psychological or psychiatric therapy can prove to be of great help in patients with alcohorexia.

Since it is not a medically accepted disorder, there is no standard treatment for alcohorexia. Despite this, and as we have already explained, we can understand drunkorexia as the union of two well differentiated conditions: alcohol use disorder and eating disorders.

Therefore, these disorders can be addressed separately, which in turn will allow to counteract this practice. Considering that it is more frequent in young people, it is very important that they are aware of its consequences. Even if it’s only done once there is nothing that guarantees total control of the situation or that it does not become a recurring habit.

The participation of a professional psychologist can be of great help in the process, so you should never close the doors to one of them. For some, support groups for people who abuse alcohol or who have unhealthy eating practices may be helpful.

Alcohorexia is a real problem. It affects millions of young people around the world and is associated with health complications that can severely compromise integrity. Being aware of your symptoms is very important to prevent it from becoming a socially normalized pattern of behavior.

