There are businesses that charge you more when you ask for an invoice, is this correct?

“That is illegal, what they are saying in the background is that they are not going to transfer the VAT or they are not going to recognize it in their accounting, that is a crime,” said Mario Barrera.

What do I have to look for when a supplier gives me an invoice?

You must make sure that it has the name of the supplier and the client, their RFCs, the total amount of the correct invoice and the correct amount of the VAT transferred.

It is also important that you verify on the SAT website that the CFDI is real. It has passwords, you enter them on the SAT page, and the server informs about the authenticity of the electronic document.

“It is a practice that must be adopted when I have suppliers, I must verify that my invoices are valid,” said the specialist.

If the invoice is issued at one point, but it has a deadline for payment of 30 or 60 days, a payment supplement must be issued, and it is important to have both for tax purposes.

What changes will the CFDI have in 2022?

Derived from the Tax Miscellany 2022, the tax receipts will have to include certain data that were no longer manifested in the verifiable ones, explained Ramiro Ávalos Martínez, vice president of Fiscal of the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP).

The name, RFC, postal code and tax regime of the recipient should be included, he added.

In the case of export of goods, it must be indicated if it is subject to indirect taxes. In the CFDI of the tax withholding record, the issuance period will only allow the current year or the previous year to be entered and with respect to the payment receipt CFDI, the transferred and withheld taxes must be indicated for each payment received.

Furthermore, “to date, the authority still needs to publicize the process of the new CFDI cancellation scheme. Taxpayers must prepare to make adaptations in information flows and billing systems that allow them to comply in a timely manner and avoid penalties, “added the representative of the IMCP.

The CFDI will change from version 3.3 to version 4.0, there will be a transition window, from January to April 2022, there will be a coexistence between both versions. They are very important modifications, Ávalos Martínez explained.