The actress underwent two procedures on the same day (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On November 23, the family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image reported through Instagram that the actress underwent two surgeries and that none of the procedures presented complications, because the producer is also stable within the seriousness of her medical situation.

“They successfully performed a tracheostomy and gastrostomy, the surgical intervention was carried out without any complications and she is stable within the seriousness that her condition implies “, it was possible to read in the statement in which they also asked the fans to continue praying for her speedy recovery.

Gastrostomy performed on Carmen Salinas is a surgical procedure in which a feeding tube straight into your stomach, this intervention aims to facilitate the feeding of a person when he cannot eat by himself.

This procedure is less invasive and an alternative to the tube that is inserted through the nose, specifically, gastrostomy consists of in opening a hole in the abdomen of the person and inserting a hose, which drives the soft food into the stomach.

This is the procedure known as gastrostomy (Photo: Surgical Institute of Andalusia)

On the other hand, the second procedure was a tracheostomyThis intervention aims to facilitate a person’s breathing, there are two types, temporary and permanent, which is when a part of the larynx is removed.

It is important to note that Carmen Salinas currently has a respirator attached and it is likely that the tracheostomy that they practiced is temporary, it is a neck opening at the level of the windpipe, it is through this hole that the person can breathe.

Yesterday, the family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image reported that the actress underwent two surgeries and that none of the procedures represented a problem, because the producer is also stable within the seriousness of her medical situation.

This is what a tracheostomy looks like (Photo: yoamoenfermeriablog)

“They successfully performed a tracheostomy and gastrostomy, the surgical intervention was carried out without any complications and she is stable within the seriousness that her condition implies “, it could be read in the Instagram statement. Since last November 23, the Salinas Plascencia family reported that they would be subjected to a tracheostomy and gastrostomy to continue feeding.

“We are going to start with the processes that are followed, which is the tracheostomy, which will be done tomorrow, and on Thursday they will do the gastrostomy. So it is not serious, they are the steps to follow (…) Intubation hurts the vocal cords and lips. She is at risk of infections ”, assured the relatives, although the actress underwent both procedures on the same day.

Regarding her working life as an actress, on November 19, Carmelita Salinas’s doctors released a new diagnosis and determined that if he wakes up, he will not return to work anytime soon.

Carmelita Salinas played “Doña Magos” (Photo: Instagram / @ mifortunaesamarte)

When the actress suffered the stroke, he was working on the Televisa soap opera, “Mi Fortuna es Amarte”. After waking up from the coma, The Mexican will have to focus on her rehabilitation and he will have to put aside his artistic career, at least for a time.

Carmelita’s relatives were in charge of letting the public know through a statement on the actress’s Instagram account.

“To the general public and the media: Through this medium, we inform that by instructions of the doctors, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, In the event that he regained consciousness, he would have to undergo a rehabilitation that would not allow him to have a short-term work activity. This because he was fulfilling various projects. We continue to pray for his speedy recovery and we appreciate all the expressions of affection towards our family. Sincerely, Salinas Lozano Family ”, it was possible to read.

KEEP READING:

Eugenio Derbez spoke about his relationship with Carmen Salinas: “I felt her like my mother”

Stable, within gravity: the condition of Carmen Salinas after undergoing two procedures

Carmen Salinas does not wake up from a coma and this is what the doctors said