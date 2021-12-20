When we talk about diet we always recommend alternatives that benefit the health of the body; and in this sense, we usually mention or advise a balanced diet. We tell you what is a balanced diet and why there is no single correct alternative.

Nutritional balance varies from person to person

A balanced diet is one that offers food in adequate quality and quantity to provide all the nutrients that an organism needs to preserve health.

In this way, we talk about balance in nutritional terms Thus, food may be lacking in a diet and these continue to be balanced and beneficial for the body.

In addition, a balanced diet for a sedentary person may not be for an athlete or a pregnant woman with a different metabolism and special needs.

For this reason, there is no single answer to what is a balanced diet, rather, the nutritional balance is achieved depending on the needs of each person who carries it out.

In this way, a balanced diet can count on varied proportions of carbohydrates, fats and proteins, although in general there are recommendations for healthy adults that guide us about the amounts of each food group to consume.

At the same time, on a balanced diet all foods may not be present, because we can achieve a nutritional balance without all kinds of food being included in our usual diet.

In this sense, a vegan diet can also be balanced, it simply must be planned to that the nutrients that the body needs are covered in their adequate amounts and in this way preserve health of the organism.

In conclusion, a balance diet It offers us all the nutrients that the body needs in their adequate quantities, in such a way that it benefits the health of those who carry it out.

In Vitónica | Quantity or quality? what is most important in a diet to lose weight

Image | Unsplash