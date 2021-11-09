Despite the fact that there is an obvious traffic jam in the semiconductor factories that causes delays and shortages, to the point of being known as a “crisis”, the developments continue and giants like Samsung continue with their plans. That is why the South Korean firm has announced the first LPDDR5X RAM in history, three years after the arrival of the first LPDDR5.

The announcement, however, does not specify when we will see the first LPDDR5X memory on the market, a memory that initially appears with 16GB in a single module but that opens the door to having modules up to 64GB of RAM on mobile phones. Let’s see what changes with respect to the LPDDR5 that we do already have in circulation.

RAM at 14 nanometers, a slight step back

Step back because until now Samsung itself was manufacturing its LPDDR5 RAM memories, which we can already see mounted in more and more mobile phones, in 10 nanometers. It is likely that the use of 14 nanometer technology It is more of a way to circumvent current production capacity, causing Samsung to rescue semiconductor lines with less workload at the moment, than design itself.

As for the purely explained technology, with the LPDDR5X memories you can achieve data transmission speeds of up to 8,533Mbps, which represents an increase of nothing more and nothing less than 33% over the current LPDDR5. This speed is achieved using the same voltage as LPDDR5 memories, 1.1V, although a new factor is introduced in favor of the new technology: variable voltage. That means the LPDDR5X can save power by slowing down at will of the processor and the phone. In fact, this variable voltage anticipates savings close to 20%.

But the speed is not the only thing that grows or changes, also the maximum density that reaches 32Gbit with the new LPDDR5X. We are talking about a memory technology that uses a single x16 channel. The improvements will also reach sections such as stability thanks to a new adaptive update technology. And another of the highlights comes from a data that we have already mentioned previously: with LPDDR5X we can see modules of up to 64GB capacity.

As we have discussed, the first 16GB LPDDR5X RAM has already been announced but Samsung has not specified when we can see it in circulation. We may have to wait for the processors to start supporting it to see it mounted on a phone, and that perhaps anticipates a Samsung Galaxy S22 with this type of memory in a couple of months or three. We’ll be alert.

