What If…? share a new sneak peek

We are just days away from the premiere of What If…?, the MCU animated series, In this way, a new teaser trailer was recently shared, which shows us a little more of the adventures of the multiverse that we will be able to witness next August.

In this new teaser we can see Bucky fight a zombie version of Captain America, as well as Spider-Man as the Sorcerer Supreme, Tony Stark being friends with Killmonger, and much more.

What If…? It will premiere on Disney + on August 11, 2021. Although this series seems that they will only be a couple of stories without any relation to the main plot of the MCU, Tom Hiddleston, Loki actor, has mentioned that this production will have some kind of impact on the fourth phase of this universe.

In related topics, the premiere date for the series of Hawkeye. Similarly, Scarett Johansson sues Disney for the premiere of Black widow on your streaming service.

Via: Marvel

