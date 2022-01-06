What heroes and villains made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In social networks, the figures that appear at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home were revealed, among which the heroes and villains of the wall-crawler stand out

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the most talked about film of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its end left the door open for the entry of more heroes and villains emanating from the pages of the arachnid

If you remember the final moments, after the three Spider-Men defeated Green Goblin, in the sky of New York you begin to see several figures of characters who have knowledge that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

In the easter eggs that SMASH shared with you in a timely manner, we tell you that among other figures

A TikTok user managed to decipher several characters that could pose a danger to Spidey’s future.

The characters seen in the video include Superior Spider-Man (Otto Octavius), Kraven the Hunter, Scorpion (Marc Gargan), Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), Rhino (Aleksei Sytsevich) and Mysterio (Quentin Beck).

The interesting thing about this series of revelations is that there are already some characters that are established in the different Spider-Man sagas in the cinema. Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Felicia Hardy (Felicity Jones) debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be Kraven the Hunter in his solo film, while Superior Spider-Man and Mysterio would be members of other universes. .

