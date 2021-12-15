According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), at least 86.6% of companies in Mexico had some type of impact derived from the pandemic. The main problem was related to its income, either due to a shortage of products, operating restrictions and confinement, or even a reduction in the income of its consumers.

Although the pandemic affected all companies and industries, SMEs were the ones that have suffered the most from its onslaught. It is not an exaggeration to think that many of those that are still standing are survivors and, although they are working, operationally they had to change, some even turning, all in order to adapt to a context that continues without giving them truce.

What did SMEs face?

After such an extended and aggressive stoppage as was the Great lockdownMost sectors, industries and markets are trying to recover what was lost simultaneously, this causes serious distortions in access to financing and in the prices of raw materials necessary for any production line.

This is particularly noticeable in the global supply chain, which still faces considerable delays around the world due to shortages and overpricing in key elements (such as semiconductor chips).

To the problem of the finances of each company are added generalized concerns about the operations of a business. The pandemic forced the restructuring of old work models to move towards aggressive digitization and forced marches that ended up consuming companies around the world, particularly those that, in the midst of confinement, were considered as non-essential.

Those who best weathered that avalanche were businesses that already had at least one foot in the digital transition, particularly when traditional sales channels were hit by widespread and seemingly endless lockdown.

Is there life after COVID?

Undoubtedly yes, proof of this are the new SMEs that despite everything and the hostile environment are positioning themselves in a highly competitive market, in addition to the others that continue to fight and that even, it seems, have already gone through the worst.

The main lesson that COVID-19 has left is that you can never take anything for granted and that there are crises that can completely disrupt the planning and logistics of any business. In this way, it is essential that the companies surviving this emergency make use of allies and strategic plans not only for the ‘new normal’ that is beginning to be drawn, but also anticipating future crises that will inevitably come.