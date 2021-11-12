In life there are many things for sure, but one of them is that you will find a Sportium around the corner if you live in Spain. Like mushrooms, they have been growing and expanding through our streets, becoming one of the most alarming health problems in Europe. The WHO says that 350 million gamers show problematic patterns each year and that gambling is becoming one of the most relevant addictions today. However, there is little evidence on whether their increasing presence near vulnerable populations produces social harm beyond their known adverse individual effects.

Several studies have tried to find out the impact that installing these premises near educational centers can have. And of course, it shows a lot.

The study. Taking advantage of a new wave of openings in Madrid, an investigation set out to compare the evolution in academic performance of similar geographically close secondary schools, which differed in one thing: one of them was recently exposed to a new bookmaker and the other was not. They evaluated how they performed at EvAU before the betting shop opened, right after it opened, and the year after. Despite the fact that the considered minimum distance from the centers is 500 meters, the results were illustrative.

Results. Compared to other public high schools located in low-income areas, the study concluded that those high schools located less than 500 meters from a new bookmaker decrease their average score by 0.6 points on a scale of 0 to 10 (the note mean is 6.1). And the decrease in the grade is greater when it is segregated by the type of neighborhood in which the public center is located: in those that are below the average in income (the most humble neighborhoods) the students obtained even less average grade. There is a similar relationship in the effect between public and private or subsidized schools: students from state institutes lose more and private ones are not affected.

These data directly confront the arguments defended for years by the sector, which insisted that there was no “scientific evidence” that linked bookmakers with falls in school performance. In a Codere report sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) it was stated: “The evidence shows that the distance between places and educational centers, as well as the distance between places, is not a relevant factor in protecting the access of minors, as is an exhaustive access control”.

The young, the victims. In Spain, it is officially recognized that there are 670,000 gamblers or people susceptible to treatment for abusive use of gambling in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Observatory on Drugs and Addictions. Regarding adolescents, 30% have played at some point in the last 12 months – 37.2% in person, according to the EDADES survey of the Ministry of Health – and 5% of adolescents are expressing a problem with this issue, according to calculations by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling .

Gambling is considered an addiction that often begins during the early stages of the socialization process. It turns out that, although gambling is illegal for those under 18 years of age, age is an important predictor for the development of problem behaviors. And teenagers have access to these venues and play at even greater rates than adults. This accessibility could be explained by the fact that it is relatively easy to falsify identity. Additionally, teens tend to have more addictive behaviors due to a lower understanding of the odds of winning and not understanding the risks.

Regulation in Spain. Spain decriminalized gambling during the first post-authoritarian administration, in 1977, and Madrid passed its first gambling law in 2001, which became obsolete after the Internet revolution. For this reason, Parliament passed the first national law regulating gambling in 2011. National authorities promoted a lack of legal definition to decentralize the responsibility (and benefits) of gambling regulation to regional authorities.

For example, national law specified that minors were prohibited from accessing gambling facilities, but left it to the regions to spell out any limitations on the distance of new gambling houses from secondary schools, hospitals, or civic centers. Surprisingly, the first regional updates to gambling regulation were approved between 2018 and 2019, leaving a decade to expand and normalize said business sector.

It has been useless. Transregional legal differences caused variations in the restrictions imposed on gambling companies and the protections offered, which partly explains the contrasting development of this sector in Madrid or Murcia compared to Barcelona or Valencia. The small reaction of the Madrid authorities to the initial expansion of the gaming facilities and its negative externalities allowed for a short-term expansion. The government of the Valencian Community, for example, legally restricted the opening of new premises to more than 850m from the educational center and closed the betting houses within 500m.

And yet the expansion of these facilities still peaked in 2015-2017, when more than 25 bookmakers were opened in the capital alone. This expansion increased exposure and accessibility and, regardless of the ban on minors, also its popularity among adolescents: the prevalence of gambling among adolescents increased by 30% in Spain between 2016 and 2019.