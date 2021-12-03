As you can imagine, this is not the only cloud service available at the moment, we have many more, even free. To give you an idea, these companies that we are talking about usually offer us a space at no cost but somewhat limited. If the time comes when we want to extend it, that is when we will have to start paying a fee for your rental. This is something that happens with the aforementioned Microsoft OneDrive just by creating a free account of the firm.

However, if, for example, we pay a subscription to use the Microsoft 365 office suite, this space available for our personal use increases up to one tera. The first thing we must take into consideration is that here we are talking about a remote space, that is, reserved on the company’s servers. Therefore, all this will help us to save a good amount of space locally on our computer. But of course, it may be the case that at a certain moment finish our subscription to Microsoft 365.

In parallel, we will still have a multitude of files and folders stored in our storage space mentioned. That is why, in this situation, many users wonder what will happen to all that information stored in the cloud.