Post-credit scenes have become, on their own merits, one of the great claims of the films of Marvel. Sometimes it even gives the feeling that a certain sector of the public has more interest in them than in what happens in the previous adventure. Obviously, ‘Eternals’ has not missed the appointment and then we are going to review what the two post-credit scenes that include the new work of Chloé zhao.

Beware of ‘Eternals’ SPOILERS from here

The arrival of Starfox and Pip

Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are preparing their next move when they receive an unexpected visitor on their ship. The newcomers are Starfox and Pip the Troll, two characters called to make their mark in this universe.

Interpreted by Harry Styles, famous singer who we already saw in ‘Dunkirk’, Starfox is also known as Eros the Titan, who in the comics was the thanos brother. And yes, both are also Eternal, but it remains to be seen that the MCU will maintain the same origin for them that they had in the comics.

And it is that in the comics there were more Eternals who were against the rule of reproducing, so they left Earth and settled on the moon of Titan. It was there that they were both born, with the peculiarity that Thanos was the product of an experiment by his parents mix DNA of Eternals and Deviants, which did not happen in the case of Eros.





In ‘Eternals’, Starfox arrives to assure our heroes that he knows how to locate friends who have been held against their will by Arishem after sacrificing the arrival of a new Celestial, which would have meant the destruction of the Earth. In the comics he usually fights on the side of the good guys, but be careful, he has also starred in some shady moment …

For its part, Pip is a digital creation that counts for the occasion with the voice of Patton oswalt. Comic book lovers will remember that he is a character normally associated with Adam Warlock, who will debut in the MCU in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ with the face of Will Poulter, and that he had an important role in the history of the infinity gauntlet. It remains to be seen what exactly his role will be on the big screen.

Blade’s debut





In the second post-credits scene, Dane Whitman, the character played by Kit harington who has a very small presence in the film, although he has time to say that his family’s history is somewhat complicated.

Everything indicates that his weight will change in the future, since most likely what is in that mysterious box is the Ebony Sword, a weapon closely linked to his family that makes those who wield it the Black Knight. That makes them ruthless warriors, but the sword is indestructible as well as cursed and induces uncontrolled violence in its wielder.

Everything indicates that it is a matter of time before Dane gives in to temptation and takes up the sword, but in a mysterious voice he warns him before doing so in this post-credit scene, asking him if he thinks he is ready to wield it. The voice in question belongs to neither more nor less than Mahershala Ali making his debut as Blade in the MCU, as confirmed by Zhao in an interview with Fandom.