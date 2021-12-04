The arrival of the third doses has generated great doubts about whether or not it should be reinforced with the same vaccine with which the complete regimen was put. A study from the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet, has assured a first clinical trial that has been published this Thursday that combining vaccines does not reduce the possibility of generating antibodies or produce more side effects.

It was given 10 to 12 weeks after the full regimen.

The study, a randomized phase 2 trial, involved 2,878 people who received the third dose in June. This, after having received two doses of messenger RNA from the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, or from adenovirus from AstraZeneca.

All participants were administered 10-12 weeks after the full regimen. A third of any of the seven vaccines used for the study: Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Novavax, Janssen, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac.

Up to 14 vaccine combinations were made

The resulting data showed that they had increased immunity and no relevant side effects were detected.

“These data equip immunization advisory committees and policy makers with additional information on immunology and reactogenicity. This will allow flexibility to implement third heterologous or homologous doses after the initial vaccines ”, states the study.

To analyze the different effects of mixing the different vaccines, up to 14 vaccine combinations were made. The results showed that the combination that generated the most antibodies was the mixture of two doses of AstraZeneca with a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

On the contrary, the only combination that did not obtain optimal results on the production of antibodies was the combination of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and a third dose of Valneva (vaccine not yet approved).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that this month he would start the application of booster doses against Covid-19. Although he did not specify the day, he indicated that the first will be the elderly.

The application of booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 for older adults will begin this month

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Thursday, during his morning press conference. That the application of booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 for older adults will begin this month.

THE MANDATORY SAID THAT THEY WANT TO APPLY THE REINFORCEMENT DOSES FOR OLDER ADULTS PREVENTING THE ARRIVAL OF THE WINTER SEASON, “WHICH AFFECTS A LOT”, INDICATED.

He stressed that the application of the reinforcement doses against the coronavirus will be carried out thanks to the fact that the purpose of vaccinating the majority of people over 18 years of age has already been fulfilled, with at least one dose.

Although he admitted that there are still people lagging behind in vaccination, and this, he said, “basically has to do with those who live in very remote communities. And we don’t want to leave them, so a special plan was put in place to attend to laggards, “he said.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”