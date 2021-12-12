What happened to The Wolf Among Us 2? Telltale tells us

The Wolf Among Us 2 was revealed during The Game Awards 2019, But since then, we have heard practically nothing about the game. There were certain expectations that the title would return during the 2021 edition of this event, something that evidently did not happen. But nevertheless, Telltale games He was not silent and they already explained why the absence of the game was due to the awards ceremony.

Via Facebook, the official account of Telltale games said the following:

“Back in December 2019, we revealed that The Wolf Among Us had entered its pre-production stage. The team is working hard, but they surely realized that we had nothing to show during The Game Awards. We know that you, the fans, have been incredibly patient and understanding. We also know you have a LOT of questions about what’s going on in Telltale (and Fabletown) – we see them every day on social media. The good news is that we will be able to answer some of your questions shortly. “

Telltale games suggested that the title could reappear in early 2022, but they have not confirmed anything yet. It sounds complicated that its launch could occur the following year, but at this point everything is possible.

Editor’s note: A part of me is still excited to finally have this sequel, but it’s been so long since it was announced that my hype for the game has been slowly dropping. Telltale will do a great job on the project for sure, but it would be nice if we at least had a teaser or something to revive the excitement for The Wolf Among Us 2.

