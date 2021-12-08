scream will release a new movie in 2022. Recently, Courteney Cox revealed details about Gale Weathers, his iconic character.

scream it is one of the most popular slashers. Over the years, this franchise has released several movies, all of which had mixed reviews from viewers. However, in 2022 he will seek to completely surprise fans, as they will release a new part of the story starring the original characters. In this way, Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers.

Since 1996, Courteney Cox has been in charge of giving life to Gale Weathers in Scream, a franchise that was directed by the late Wes Craven. This saga closely follows Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and journalist Gale Weathers. All three have survived four different encounters with the Ghostface killer. We’ve also seen Dewey and Gale become lovers, while fighting danger. As for the new film that will arrive in early 2022, it will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

What Happened to Gale Weathers?

With a new Scream on the way, fans will have to catch up and find out what happened to the main characters’ lives during all this time. In a recent interview with Total Film (via Screenrant), Courteney Cox spoke about his character’s topicality. In his comments, he noted that Gale is in a good place professionally, but his personal life is somewhat in shambles due to his own shortcomings.

“Gale now works on a morning show. She has the respect of a job where she makes the decisions and has an audience that’s tuned in just for her. She is in a better place, when it comes to her professional life. I don’t think I’m in a great place personally. But, you know, she is very selfish, so I’m not sure that she will ever be someone who finds happiness that way. “he commented.

About the new movie

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins to hunt down a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) reprise their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.