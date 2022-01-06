What happened to Novak Djokovic in Australia: does he play or is he deported?

After appealing his expulsion from Australia, Novak Djokovic will continue to be held in a hotel for migrants pending the resolution of the conflict related to his participation or not in the Australian Open 2022.

The Serbian, who has shown to be against vaccines, arrived in Melbourne without being immunized against covid, a condition required by Australia to enter the country. He did so thanks to an exemption processed by the organization of the first Grand Slam of the year, but the country’s authorities understand that it does not allow him to enter.

Djokovic appealed the deportation from Australia and the government announced that he will not be deported immediately, but will be decided by an administrative hearing on Monday, January 10.

The tournament begins on January 17, a week later.

The tennis player, meanwhile, is staying at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, an establishment that housed detainees and that in 2020 was being used as a quarantine hotel.

Outside the hotel, a couple dozen non-vaccination supporters came to offer their support.

The 34-year-old Serb processed the exemption that would allow him to play the Australian Open without having received immunization, but visa problems do not allow him to enter the country.

For this reason, when he got off the plane, he was escorted by the border security force to an isolated room where he spent several hours.

Australia’s border security force said Djokovic did not provide the necessary evidence to meet Australia entry requirements and had his visa canceled because of that.

“The rules are the rules, especially when it comes to our borders,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a few hours earlier.

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was going to seek his tenth title in that country and, at the same time, break the record of 20 Grand Slams that he now shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Personally, I am not provaccine, I would not want someone to force me to be vaccinated in order to travel,” the Serbian had declared a few months ago.

Nadal spoke of Novak Djokovic in Australia

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said he regrets the situation “Nole” is going through, but added: “He is free to make his own decisions, and he must know that everything has consequences.”

“I think if I wanted to, I would be playing here in Australia without any problem. He made his own decisions and everyone is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences, ”he told the press.

“The only thing I can say is that I believe what people who know about medicine say, and if people say that we have to get vaccinated, we have to get vaccinated,” he said.

“I went through Covid-19. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you have no problem playing here. The world, in my opinion, has suffered too much not to follow the rules, “he added.

