Its presentation was in 2019 and although it initially attracted the attention of dozens of partners, its debut has been delayed, while the ambitions around this asset have waned. Additionally, it has faced pushback from legislators and regulators, which is why Diem is now managed independently, although Meta remains an important partner.

One of the main problems that Diem encountered with regulators was that they were concerned about Meta’s role in the financial markets, an issue that has been increased due to the intense scrutiny that the company has endured throughout this year.

On the other hand, the Novi digital wallet was launched on a trial basis in October, but only in two countries: the United States and Guatemala and with support for a single form of cryptocurrency, the stablecoin Paxos.

That same month, US lawmakers asked Meta to put aside its claims in this business saying that the company “is not trustworthy to manage cryptocurrencies.”