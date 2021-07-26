The first experience with the new Sprint format at Silverstone has attracted good reviews, but also a lot of caution. For this reason, Formula 1 calmly values ​​the evolution of this first experiment.

Several days after the first experience of the Formula 1 With the experimental sprint format at Silverstone, there are several conclusions that the protagonists of the premier class have drawn, although in general all of them choose to take their first impressions with caution.

And it is that the Silverstone has been the first of three tests for this season, the second of them already scheduled for Monza. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the format evolves in different circumstances and circuits.

“If we do not get the response we hope for, then we will stay where we are and see other initiatives”

This encourages Ross brawn to remember that the new format will not be imposed by force and will only go ahead in 2022 if it proves to be a success. “We will never force this if it is clearly not a success. There is no incentive to do so if the public doesn’t get involved, if we don’t see strong fan engagement and we don’t see the benefits.. There is no reason and one of the great things is that it is three races, not the whole season.

“In the past, F1 has always had problems with the fact that when an adjustment is made, it has been done theoretically for the whole season. We all remember the qualifying fiasco a few years ago (2016), which luckily was corrected mid-season », insists the sports director of Formula 1.

“We are going to test this format in these three events and if it is not a success, if we do not get the response we expect, then we will stay where we are and see other initiatives. But I would just ask the traditionalists to wait and see if they enjoy it. Let’s hope they do, “asks the British engineer.

Regarding the potential changes that the system could receive, Brawn admits that “we could look at one or two things, but I don’t think there will be big changes. To be honest, we started with more points and reduced it to the points we have now because we were a little concerned about whether the sprint would end up deciding the championship at the end of the year. Our initial proposal was a third of the points because it is a third of the race. If we go ahead with this (in 2022), I think it’s something that can be discussed ».

Randomness, fair

Toto wolffA manager of Mercedes and generally reluctant to change the format, he admits that the Silverstone test was “entertaining for the fans. An outing is always interesting and obviously Alonso was fun to watch. So I think overall it’s a good complement.

But the Austrian warns that it is not good that excessive randomness is implemented in the results, which would harm the dispute for the championship. I don’t want to see that in every race. I think it’s too much random. If you see Checo spinning and then retreating, the last one is not where Sergio Pérez should be. It could really work against you if you are one of the favorites. There is too much randomness. But I think that if the next ones are like that, I think it takes place on the calendar in a limited way.

Sergio Pérez suffered the consequences of the experimental format and left without Silverstone points.

“I’m not a fan of experimenting live, but this is not very controversial. I’m totally against reverse grids, it’s just not true, but here everyone started from the right positions, ”admits Wolff.

“If it’s a kind of ‘Grand Slam’ for a couple or a few races, I think it’s good because you provide some real entertainment on Saturday, we are primetime television on Friday night, we are primetime television on Saturday night and obviously the Grand Prix, ”concludes the Austrian.

We have to wait

But, beyond the first impressions, the general opinion is that more experience with this format is needed before issuing a final verdict.

Andreas Seidl considers that “it is too early to say what the maximum number of sprint events in a season would be. It’s good to rehearse this year for three weekends. I think it is also good to take our time to analyze exactly how this weekend was and then draw conclusions based on that. I think it’s a good idea to only use it for specific events and circuits.

Mattia binotto, meanwhile, agrees with its namesake McLaren, stressing that “it is still too early to decide, we need a little time to digest. Certainly, there are things that can be improved, like maybe considering what can be done on Saturday morning, making it a little more relevant.

“But also the numbers on television and the audience will be important. So I don’t think we can make a final judgment at this point. I think we have to wait for the next two opportunities to have a better image. I think the race, the mini-race or the qualy sprint is a bit strange to me. But, as I said, we have to digest it, “concluded the Ferrari director.