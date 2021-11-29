Keep in mind that the browser, the search giant, has been among us for a long time leading a market that does not stop growing. In addition, after the resounding failure of the first version of Edge that was launched together with Windows 10, many distrust this new revision of the program. However, we must bear in mind that we are facing a completely different application than its first version. In fact, we could say that it is perfectly capable of competing with other more veterans such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, etc.

Despite the short time it has been with us compared to other alternatives mentioned, it has already made an important gap in the market. Not that it will compete with Chrome anytime soon, but for now it has already overtaken Firefox, which was in second place. This means that little by little users are migrating from other browsers to this proposal, Microsoft’s Edge. It is something that the company has largely achieved thanks to the functions it ships, coupled with the Chromium engine on which it is based.

With everything and with this and to get the most out of this program, those who decide to migrate to it should carry out a series of changes. Actually, we refer to certain parameters that you should configure before starting to work with the browser on a daily basis.