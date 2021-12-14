In this console there are also car alternatives, such as Asphalt 9, which works very well with the joy-con as a steering wheel, but for those looking for deeper adventures they can opt for Sky, an online multiplayer RPG game.

On the other hand, there are free games of emblematic Nintendo characters, such as Kirby, who has Super Kirby Clash, where players form teams to advance in the adventure, while Brawlhalla is inspired by Super Smash Bros., but with original characters and some graduates.

Free games for PS5

On the Sony console, the offer is varied compared to Nintendo, although there are cases like Fortnite and Apex Legends that are replicated in all hardware options. On the other hand, Call of Duty: Warzone is a very relevant alternative in the genre.

Also available on this system is Genshin Impact, an open-world adventure with dozens of characters and seasonal events. In addition, Super Bomberman R Online is a multiplayer title that renews the classic Bomberman bet, while World of Warships: Legends is an online game that allows you to conquer seas based on maritime strategy.