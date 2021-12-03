When we want to lose weight, the priority we must have is to reduce the calories we eat, but the question arises of what foods should we make this reduction through.

In this article we delve into all these details and we give you tools to know what foods are more interesting to avoid or keep if you are looking to lose weight and fat.

What role do carbohydrates play in our body?

First of all, it must be clarified that the term carbohydrate, or carbohydrate, is not entirely correct. The proper word to describe them is carbohydrates.. You can also say sugars, although it is not exact. The error comes from its structure and chemical composition, where there are hydrogen, oxygen and carbon molecules.

But going back to the important thing, you have to know that the functions of carbohydrates, as with the rest of the macronutrients, are many. In part, we could say that they are the least essential, without getting confused, because are still indispensable. Carbohydrates are part of the basic molecular structures although probably, the best known function of carbohydrates is energy.

In addition, among the carbohydrates there are also dietary fibers, which are extremely important for our microbiota. Carbohydrates also serve as an energy store, especially in the muscles, where they are stored as glycogen.

What should we take into account if we want to lose weight?

Calories matter

When we want to lose weight and fat, the first thing we have to take into account is that calories matter for what it is not enough with affirmations of the style “I already healthy and five times a day”. We must estimate what our maintenance calories are and after knowing them, apply a deficit. What to say has that we must also keep a record of what we eat to know if we are maintaining the proposed deficit. A good way to track your diet is with apps such as Fatsecret or MyFitnessPal.

Calculating our caloric maintenance needs is simple, we simply have to know our basal metabolism and multiply it by an activity factor. The basal metabolism is nothing more than the energy expenditure that we produce by the simple fact of living and the magnitude of this energy expenditure depends on variables like weight, height, age, fat percentage and gender. Basal metabolism can be calculated easily using the Harris-Benedict formula.

Finally, the activity factor is nothing more than a approximate average of the different levels of activity that a person can have. If you work in an office and do not practice any sport, which we do not recommend, your activity factor would be 1.2, sedentary. On the other hand, if you have a physical job such as a postman or bricklayer and you practice sports more than five days a week, your activity factor would be closer to 1,725, which is very active.

Once we have the estimated maintenance calories, applying a reasonable and consistent caloric deficit is approximately one cut 15-20% of your calories of maintenance.

What is the best macronutrient to reduce if we want to lose weight?





Once we know the target calories that we must ingest, it is important to correctly distribute these in the three macronutrients: proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

If we want to lose fat, the ideal is to start by setting the total daily grams of protein, that can range between 2 and 2.5 grams per kilo of weight.

Second, we must fix the fats, which can range between 0.7 and 1.5 generally, although in low carb or keto approach protocols they can exceed this upper margin to the detriment of carbohydrates.

Finally, the remaining calories go to carbohydrates, keeping in mind that each gram of protein and carbohydrates provides 4 kcal. per gram and each gram of fat, 9.

This is why since it is convenient to fix proteins and fats based on our body weight, carbohydrates are the ones that can be manipulated the most to add or remove calories from the diet. For instance, Every 25 grams of carbohydrates that we cut down from the diet plan is 100 fewer calories.

What foods should be avoided or kept in the diet if we want to lose weight?

It is not a question that some foods eminently composed of carbohydrates are better or worse but rather for a reason of pragmatism it is convenient to prioritize one or the other.

When we want to lose weight, our energy availability at mealtime is less, so we must adjust the frequency and volume of meals to stay satiated and that the process is not made uphill more than necessary. Thus, those foods rich in carbohydrates such as juices, smoothies or breakfast cereals should be avoided, not because they “fatten” themselves but because they will provide us with calories that will not make it easier to control hunger precisely, but possibly quite the opposite.

In this way, it is convenient for us to choose foods such as the following:

The culinary options that they offer us are very varied and given the fiber content of most of them, we can expect that with little volume of food we will be satiated long enough until the next meal.

