Financial reports of companies

One of the classifications used for companies is cyclical or non-cyclical, the first refers to keeping pace with the economy, the other not. In any case, the shares of publicly traded companies depend, in part, on how well, or not, they do in terms of their earnings. That is why investors tend to closely monitor the quarterly reporting seasons.

In both Mexico and the United States, the calendar is similar: 40 business days after the end of the year, in the case of the annual one, and 20 business days after the end of the quarter for the others.

Fourth quarter and full year 2021: companies have until February 28 at the latest

First quarter of 2022: until April 29

Second quarter of 2022: until July 29

Third quarter of 2022: until October 31

COVID

Regardless of the vaccination progress, the market will be aware of everything related to the coronavirus, from new variants and their spread, to vaccination advances and new treatments.

With information from Bloomberg, Inegi and Banxico.