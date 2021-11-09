Kodi, as standard, is not an illegal program, far from it. Its disreputable functions are provided by the installation and use of third-party add-ons that create them for that purpose. But, if we do not depend on these plugins, this multimedia center is not only completely legal, but it will also satisfy all our needs in terms of playing multimedia content and entertainment.

The basic functions of Kodi

Although it is true that the interface is not as intuitive as we could expect, and that the program as such can be somewhat heavy (in terms of slowness and use of resources) for many devices, we are facing excellent software thanks to which we will be able to centralize all our content.

The first thing that stands out about him is his excellent Media player. With it we will be able to open practically any audio or video file that we have saved on the PC, regardless of the format or codec used. In addition, its functions of multimedia library allow us to catalog all our content in one place. In this way, for example, we can access our collection of music, movies, series or videos from the program. And not only that, but it also has an excellent photo viewer, which has cataloging functions.