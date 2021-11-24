It may seem like a joke, but the ideograms that make up the word Xiaomi are related to the meal . This information came to light during the company’s 10th anniversary. At that time, Alvin Tse, Xiaomi director in Indonesia revealed certain data of great interest about the signature.

However, few people really know the name’s origin of the company. A few days ago it was the turn of Huawei , but today it is the turn of the other renowned Asian brand. Therefore, we ask ourselves: What does Xiaomi mean in Chinese?

Specifically, he stated that at first the company did not plan to call itself Xiaomi, but Dami. This translated into Spanish means ‘Big rice’, a terminology that seemed somewhat egotistical to the founder of the brand.

For this reason, Jun Lei, decided to opt for a most humble denomination in order to get closer to consumers. The name chosen was Xiaomi, whose ideograms ‘Xiao’ and ‘Mi’ correspond to ‘small’ and ‘rice’. This means that the selected nickname would be translated into Spanish as ‘Small rice’.

The meaning of rice in China

Rice is all a symbol for Chinese inhabitants and the nation itself. There are various ways of referring to this food, both metaphorical and real. Rice has undoubtedly taken root in the Chinese population, becoming a sign of cultural identity.

But not only that, but it is also related to the mythology of the Asian country. In fact, according to a legend, the people of China implored the goddess Guan Yin to fill the ears of rice. In this sense, Xiaomi finds a certain link, since it bases its work methodology on supply with mobiles of all kinds to the population so that no one is left out of technology.

While it is true that the meaning of his name has long been stopped corresponding with reality, since the growth of the company has been enormous in a few years. To such an extent to position itself as one of the leaders in the electronic sector and it seems that it is not going to stop yet.