Through voice commands, Alexa can perform a lot of tasks for us: turn the lights on and off, give us the weather report, make the shopping list or play our favorite music among others. The way the smart speaker communicates with us is through different color changing lights depending on the status of the device. For example, on round speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Studio, the led ring We will find it at the top of the device, while on smart screens like Echo Show 10 a line is displayed at the bottom of the screen. If your speaker shines in colors like orange, purple or red, you will want to know what is happening, and sometimes, not even Alexa herself can give you that answer.

Yellow

When a yellow burst begins to appear on the Echo speaker that happens slowly every few seconds, it means that Alexa has a message or a notification for us, or even that there is a reminder that we have overlooked. To know the content of the notifications we must say aloud: “Alexa, what notifications do I have? or What messages do I have?

Blue

If we observe that there is a cyan focus on a blue ring, it means that Alexa is listening for what we may request. The light ring will flash briefly when Alexa has heard our request and is processing it. However, if a slowly spinning blue-green or cyan light means the device is starting up. If we have not configured the device yet, the light will turn orange to indicate that we can now configure it.