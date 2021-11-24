On most carrier fiber routers, a red LED light on the router like that all of a sudden it doesn’t indicate anything good. If we have run out of Internet connection, this light will appear in the one corresponding to the status of our fiber optic connection.

In Movistar, it indicates a connection problem

For example, in the Movistar Smart WiFi router, we find four led lights. The one on the right is the one that indicates the status of our Internet connection. If it is solid blue and is not blinking, it means that we have an Internet connection and everything is working correctly. The network activity indicators are on the back if we have an Ethernet cable connected.

However, if the LED light is red and steady, then we have a network problem. The red light indicates that the Internet connection could not be established, either due to our problem or due to an operator problem. In the event that the problem is ours, the fiber optic cable may have broken or is in poor condition. If it’s the operator’s fault, then there’s not much we can do to fix it other than wait for the operator to fix it.