For a whole year, we had to do without Hugs. At most, we only had those of our partners, and if we used to go out often, we sometimes did it with fear. It was a difficult situation for many families and groups of friends; who now, mostly vaccinated, cuddle again to show their affection. But how is the perfect hug?

Actually, we all know that the perfect hug is the one that comes when we need it most. Especially if it is given to us by a person whom we appreciate very much. But, sentimentality aside, science also has something to say about it.

At least that’s the conclusion of a study that was just published in Acta Psychologica, from the hand of a team of scientists from the University of London. In it, after the realization of two experiments, analyze the conformation of the arms and the duration that seems to be nicer. It is true that it is a study with some limitations; but, by way of curiosity, it is interesting to know their results.

Types of hugs

In this study, the authors took into account two types of hugs, which they called cross hug and neck-waist hug.

The first is that in which the arms of the two people who intervene in them intersect. On the other hand, in the second one, one has his two arms above, just below the neck, and another below, more or less at the height of the waist.

We have all given and received both types. But can one say that one of them is the perfect hug?

The science of the perfect hug

In the first experiment carried out by these scientists participated 45 university students.

All of them, Blindfolded, were hugged up to six times by the same researcher. Parameters were varied, such as the types of hugs or their duration (1, 5 or 10 seconds), and then ask them which ones they found the most pleasant.

The number of participants in both studies was very small

The shorter hugs were found to be less pleasant compared to those that ranged from 5 to 10 seconds. As for the type of hug, there seemed to be no difference.

It should be noted that a laboratory is not the best environment to measure how comfortable the hugs are. And also that after shaking the same person six times the sensation of approaching a stranger became less uncomfortable than it could be in a specific way, in reality.

To make it a little more realistic, they carried out the second experiment. This time they left the laboratory and walked through the university campus. Thus, they were recruiting 100 pairs of students, who were socializing with each other in one way or another. And they were only asked to hug. They were not specified how they had to do it, since the objective was to analyze what their option was spontaneously.

It was seen that the crisscrossed was the favorite of most students, but especially of men, because 82% of them resorted to it by hugging each other. Regarding the level of closeness between the two people who were hugging, it did not seem that there were differences if they knew each other more or less.

Nor did it seem that height influence the results. However, they acknowledge that most of the participants were of very similar heights and that, if not, things could have been very different. This, after all, is logical. Someone of the same height will generally opt for the crisscross, while if there is a clear difference in height, they may turn to the neck-waist. Like when a child hugs an adult.

In any case, when asked about the sensations generated with the different types of hugs, most agreed that for them the neck-waist is a hug innermost, which perhaps would be relegated to couple issues.

Therefore, this is something that we should also consider when determining what the perfect hug is. Because there doesn’t seem to be one. The study authors acknowledge their limitations. For example, they have not even checked what happens to the hugs of more than 10 seconds. Or how does the strength with which it embraces. They suspect that this is especially important if it is a romantic hug, as it tends to put more pressure on the other person. Physically speaking. Furthermore, we must not forget that the number of participants in both experiments it was very small.

Be that as it may, we can only keep the results as a curiosity and in broad strokes. That, apparently, the perfect hug is of a crossover type and not too short, but, perhaps, not too long. Although the truth is that, if we really need that hug, it may never be too long.