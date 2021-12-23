The properties of the new Huawei P50 Pocket are pleasantly surprising, since it brings with it a 6.9-inch FullHD + screen . A sovereign amount for a smartphone that only weighs 190 grams . A featherweight despite its dimensions that is not too far from what Samsung is capable of offering with its Galaxy Flip 3.

If the thing that was the Asian technology giant is characterized by something for a great period, it is because of its innovation . The Chinese company is not afraid to offer something new and this launch is proof of that, because it comes equipped with some totally pioneering features and that will leave you speechless.

Outside we meet his second OLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a tactile sampling frequency of 120 Hz. In addition, its circular shape is a success. In this way, as if it were a 1.4-inch watch, you can control various settings of the folding. The design is quite peculiar, since the proportion of your camera system and that goes quite unnoticed.

The camera, its great novelty

When we have spoken at the beginning of innovation we refer to a essential aspect of your camera that stands out for being different from what we all know. Among its sensors we come across a 40 megapixel main lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle, a 10.7 MP front for selfies and the star element of this device: its camera. 32 MP Ultra Spectrum.

The particularity of this is that it allows completely different photos to which we usually do. Thanks to this sensor the possibilities are extended considerably. Is exciting think about how imaging professionals will take advantage of this lens.

Power for a while

The veto executed by the United States government has not only implied the disappearance of Google services, but also the impossibility of incorporating a processor with 5G connectivity in its Huawei.

That is why it integrates a Next-gen Snapdragon 888 4G that guarantees plenty of power to carry out any activity no matter how demanding it may be. This is accompanied by a DDR5 RAM of 8 or 12 GB depending on the chosen model to carry out several tasks at the same time without negatively affecting the speed of the mobile.

On the other hand, it is accompanied by a 4,000 mAh battery with sufficient autonomy to remain without charging the terminal for one or two days. It highlights that if your 40W fast charge. A competent figure to fully recharge the energy in just under an hour.

It is curious that HarmonyOS 2.0 has not been mentioned at any time. In fact, if you go to their website you can see how they talk about EMUI 12. Something illogical considering that Huawei intends to bet on its own operating system.

Its price is not at all low and even becomes somewhat excessive despite the perfect specifications that it shows. Specifically, the 8 + 256 version stands at about 8000 Yuan, which is about 1245 euros, Meanwhile he 12 + 512 model would exceed 1500 euros. Despite this, the Huawei P50 Pocket is a step ahead of Huawei in terms of technology and innovation.