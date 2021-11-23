Cabello runs a weekly program on the Venezuelan state television channel (VTV), “With the mazo giving,” in which she frequently directs attacks on opponents, NGOs, and activists.

First mission in 15 years

Santos stressed that it is the first observation mission sent by the EU to Venezuela in 15 years and “it has been possible thanks to the invitation of the CNE.”

“I understand that this has also been the result of a process of dialogue between Venezuelan political actors. All actors,” he explained.

He recalled that the preliminary report presented this Tuesday “cannot be the object of political instrumentalization” since “it is a technical approach to the electoral context and the electoral moment”, as well as “a useful tool to improve” future elections.

The MEP explained that, during election day, EU observers were present in the 23 states of Venezuela and in Caracas, which has its own regime, and that they visited 665 voting centers covering more than 1,318 polling stations.

Finally, the preliminary report states that “the lack and independence of the judiciary and the disrespect for the rule of law adversely affected the equality of conditions and fairness and transparency of the elections.”

“In these elections, the suspension of the candidates’ rights mainly affected the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and the dissident parties of the ruling coalition,” he concludes.

They also considered that “the electoral process showed the persistence of structural deficiencies, although electoral conditions improved compared to the three previous national elections.”

These decisions include the decisions of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to intervene several of the main opposition parties, whose initials, colors and names were given to former militants expelled by their former colleagues and accused of corruption.