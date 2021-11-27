** One Piece broadcast on Crunchyroll its long-awaited episode 1,000 and to celebrate, we tell you what the “D” means in the name of our protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. Well, although there has been speculation about it, its author had not solved this mystery of the fandom.

According to LegoMyEggo82’s post on the Reddit by One Piece, its author has answered the doubts about its meaning in the Question Corner from the manga. The question for that week says the following:What does the D in Monkey D. Luffy stand for? Is it because of Donburi (a Japanese rice dish with a _topping at the top), Daibutsu (a statue to the Great Buddha)? That?! I need to know_!!

Eiichiro Oda, author of One Piece, answered the following: They always ask me this, but I still can’t answer… For now, don’t worry about it. Just read it as D. So this little detail in Monkey D. Luffy’s name could be important to the development of the story, maybe we’ll see more of it at the end of the Wano Country arc or after it. Be that as it may, we hope soon to have a more concrete idea about its meaning.

This isn’t the only celebration for One Piece episode 1,000. The company has launched a filter for you to become a mugiwara, you just have to enter the account of Crunchyroll Instagram from a mobile phone and click the shiny icon at the top. The company recommends using the hashtag # OnePiece1000 to celebrate this historic milestone with the community while sharing your affiliation with the Straw Hat Pirates.

In addition, during Anime NYC they screened episode 1,000 of One Piece for all the audience present who sang at the same time. We Are, the first anime opening that returned to celebrate this historical milestone.

Surely, more than one fan screamed when they saw Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, Jinbe, Chopper, Usopp, Frankie, Nami or Sanji meet once more in this opening, as well as in episode 1000 of One Piece, while re-singing the first song with which many people met this franchise.

Who is Monkey D. Luffy?

Monkey D. Luffy (モ ン キ ー ・ Ｄ ・ ル フ ィ), better known as Luffy “The Straw Hat” (麦 わ ら の ル フ ィ), is the main protagonist of One Piece who as a child ate a paramecia-type devil fruit called Gomu fruit Gomu, which turned him into a rubber man. In addition to this, he has several abilities that make him a more than special pirate and help him fulfill his dream, to become the next king of pirates.

When he was little, he heard the story of Gol D. Roger, the king of pirates who started the Golden Age. During his public execution, he mentioned that his treasure the “One Piece” was somewhere on this earth and that it would belong to whoever found it. This legend inspired young Monkey D. Luffy to follow in his footsteps.

Luffy belongs to a family full of world-famous characters: He is the son of the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the world’s most wanted criminal, Monkey D. Dragon; grandson of Marine hero and former Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp, adoptive brother of the well-known pirate Ace “Fist of Fire” – former commander of the second division of the Whitebeard Pirates – as well as the general officer of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo.

As the founder and captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, he is the first member of the crew, as well as one of their three main combatants.. Luffy was one of the eleven rookie pirates known as the “Eleven Supernovae” alongside his crew’s swordsman Roronoa Zoro and thus one of the eleven pirates with a superior One Piece bounty.

Where to see episode 1000 of One Piece in Spanish?

Finally, One Piece episode 1000 aired in Spain, Mexico and Latin America this weekend through Crunchyroll

In the closing frame, we see how Luffy seems to be about to unleash his great final power, surrounded and supported by members of his crew such as some Akazaya. So, we will probably soon see the fighting against the Queen, Jack and the entire crew of Kaido and company.

If you are a One Piece fan, you are surely looking forward to the final big fight between Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy (as boasted in the giant mural in Brooklyn, New York). Furthermore, the devastating power of the villain may be the spark our straw hat pirate needs to awaken the power of his devil fruit as much of the fan community has been speculating.. This will answer the doubts of his fans about what the next scale of power that we will see in the franchise will be like.