But for Jennifer Morgan, CEO of Greenpeace International, this draft only “is an agreement for all of us to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.” “It is a polite request that countries may possibly do more next year,” he told AFP.

The president of the Commission for the Ecological Transition in the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Juan Antonio López de Uralde, told EFE that the deletion shows “a strong struggle by the pressure groups of the fossil fuel companies”, so that “not much progress.”

López de Uralde —leader of the Spanish environmental party Alianza Verde— declared that “what always happens at these summits, especially due to the lack of binding nature of the agreements, confronts those pressure groups against“ whom we believe that measures must be taken urgent ”.

The energy and climate coordinator of the Spanish NGO Ecologistas en Acción, Javier Andaluz, explained to the EFE agency that “a draft text as minimal as the one presented this morning is inadmissible.”

Andaluz stressed that “after more than ten days of negotiation”, the draft presented by the president of COP26, Alok Sharma, “does not say anything that we did not know before we came.”

“We already knew that the commitments and funding were insufficient”, but “what was expected of the countries is that they solve that at this summit” and, in light of the texts presented, “they are not doing it.”