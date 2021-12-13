What does the color pink mean?

The color pink is associated with the female gender, although traditionally this was not the case. Let’s see this and other curiosities about the color pink.

Pink is not a predominant color in nature, although this has not prevented its popularity. We find it in animals (pigs, flamingos and some species of dolphins), minerals (rose quartz, pink sapphire and others) and of course in roses. In fact, the color takes its name from the latter. In the next few lines we will show you the meaning of the color pink.

Indeed, in Spanish the word pink Y pinkish derive from Latin pink Y rosatus. Both refer to the color of roses that have a spectrum lower than red. In this language it has been used since the 13th century, in English its use in this sense is documented since the 17th century. The meaning of the color pink can be interpreted from social, psychological and cultural criteria.

Characteristics of the pink color

Despite its relatively rare representation in nature, pink has served as inspiration for many cultural aspects.

This color can be described as a mixture of red and white.. It has a variety of shades, so many that it can sometimes be confused with other colors. In this way, its spectrum can be overlapped with purple, orange, magenta, and even gray.

It is a relatively infrequent color in nature, although some species of flowers boast this pigment (in recent decades the cherry blossom has displaced roses as the main reference). Since it is not a practical shade to camouflage, very few animals are pink, although we highlight flamingos, pigs, pink dolphins, white elephant, pink iguanas, pink cockatoo and axolotl.

Pink sandstone is not that uncommon in nature, giving rise to landscapes like Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park and Zion National Park (some areas can look pink in the sun). Lake Hillier, in Australia, has its waters pink due to a type of algae that inhabit it. We leave you with other curiosities of this color:

The beef to be semi-cooked takes on a pinkish hue due to the oxidation of myoglobin (this gives it its characteristic red color when raw).

The sky can turn pink at sunrise or sunset due to an effect known as Rayleigh scattering.

Pink is often used in candy to reference the strawberry or raspberry flavor. This avoids confusion with the cherry flavor.

Pink champagne acquires its color as a partial ferment of dark purple grape skins is used. Some manufacturers prefer to add a little red wine.

Although the color pink is popularly associated with women or girls in terms of clothing, for much of history it was the other way around . Girls wore blue (at least in the West) because it symbolized the Virgin Mary.

Color is rarely used in vexillology. Some regions of Colombia, Brazil and Ukraine incorporate it in their flags.

Some political parties use pink as a badge (although very few). In informal contexts it is used to refer to social democrats in a derogatory way (by communists).

Since the end of the decade of the last century it has been used as a promoter of the LGBT movement.

There are several structures around the world of this color: the Casa Rosada (Argentina, as a government palace), the Canada Place Building (Canada) and the Georgia Pacific Tower (among others).

A pink ribbon symbolizes the fight against breast cancer.

The term gossip magazine It is made to refer to information related to entertainment.

Romance novels are also known as pink novel.

The leader of the Giro d’Italia wears a characteristic pink shirt.

Despite not being a color that is seen as frequently as blue, red and yellow (the primary colors), it is very present in society. The meaning of the color pink can also have psychological interpretations. We will talk about this in the next section.

The meaning of the color pink in psychology

A study published in 2019 in Japanese Psychological Research found that men who wear a pink garment decrease their gender stereotype behavior and abandon traditional sex role attitudes. Men with high self-esteem used to assimilate more power, otherwise those with low self-esteem.

There is evidence that pink rooms can reduce anxiety levels, a result that is opposed to places with intense red tones. Some investigations they suggest that together with the color purple and red it has a positive effect when interacting with publications on social networks. Green, blue, black, and yellow have the opposite effect. We highlight other psychological reactions of this color.

Lighter shades of pink can convey joy and happiness.

The darker shades of pink can convey euphoria and excitement of the spirits.

In certain contexts it can arouse reactions associated with eroticism.

It can have a childish effect on some people (in the way they express themselves or act).

For some people, seeing or interacting with light shades of pink is a fuel for creativity.

Given its apparent calming effect, many sports teams use pink in their equipment (to reduce the euphoria of the rival).

This color, undervalued by many, has a direct impact on people’s behavior. It can condition what you think, what you say and even how you act. Of course, its effects are determined by many variables.

The meaning of the color pink in different cultures

With the passage of time, pink has become an essential part of clothing.

Although we have already referred to the cultural aspect of the color pink, we bid farewell to this post by collecting some curiosities about color in relation to different cultures. Let’s see what its impact has been until it became what it is today:

Although it was not the color most used by monarchs, from the fourteenth century some used to occasionally wear this color.

In some Renaissance paintings the baby Jesus was dressed in pink.

The colonies of the British Empire used to be colored pink.

In the 18th century, pastel colors became popular, so it was very common for people to wear pink.

In Nazi Germany, people accused of homosexuality were forced to wear a pink triangle badge in concentration camps.

It is believed that it was Mamie Eisenhower in 1953 who began to popularize the color as part of women’s clothing.

In Japan erotic cinema is known as pink movies.

Pink turbans are worn at Hindu weddings.

The distinction between pink toys for girls and blue toys for boys is relatively new. It was not consolidated until the second half of the 20th century.

We hope that the data that we have exposed will help you to assimilate that the meaning of the color pink has multiple interpretations. It is not an inferior color at all, nor one entirely associated with femininity. The variety of shades available makes it one of the most versatile colors we have.

