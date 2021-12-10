The Internet is an inexhaustible source of wisdom, also of false information that unfortunately win by a landslide. There are hoaxes on just about anything, even something as simple as the marks on toothpaste tubes.

If you search the net, you will find many publications that state that the small colored squares that you can find at the end of the toothpaste tubes is actually a color code that indicates the ingredients of the product.

The level of detail is such that we can even find the exact meaning of this supposed secret code of toothpaste: green if it is made only with natural ingredients, blue if it is a mixture of natural and medicinal ingredients, red if it contains natural and chemical ingredients, and black, the most common, if it only contains chemicals.

Obviously, users are discouraged from purchasing toothpastes with red and black markings, as they are supposedly the ones that use chemicals in their formulation.

As is often the case, reality is much less impressive or conspiracy than the hoaxes on the internet.

As the manufacturer Colgate indicates, they do not mark toothpastes with colored squares to try to deceive consumers and hide the ingredients from them. That is, they are part of all those everyday objects that are not used for what you think.

“These squares aid in the fabrication of the toothpaste tubes by indicating to the light sensors where the end of the tube is so that it can be cut and sealed properly.”, they state on their own website.

Well, you know, to know the ingredients of toothpaste do not look at the color of the small square at the end of the tube, as it means absolutely nothing, at least for us consumers. It’s about a very widespread hoax that you should not believe.

It’s as simple as looking for them on their packaging, in fact much of its ingredients are common in all commercial toothpastes.