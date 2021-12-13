When we talk about Kodak we do it about one of the best known photographic firms of all the world. While it is true that it went bankrupt in 2021, but it has managed to recover perfectly from its main mistake, not making the transition to digital photography.

That the Huawei P50 Pro is the smartphone with the best camera system according to DXOMark’s assessment is not at all a coincidence, since the Chinese company has collaborated with Leica to design them. It is no news that mobile companies partner with photographic brands to get high-caliber sensors. In fact, the latest to join this trend has been OPPO , which aims to increase the effectiveness of its lenses hand in hand with Kodak .

Even so, the quality of the American brand is undoubted and this is great news for OPPO. It is anticipated that the next high-end release it would come with a sensor developed by Kodak. The latest top of the range of the Chinese company, the OPPO Find X3 Pro has at its disposal a high-level camera, but it has not managed to storm the ranking and be among the top ten devices.

It seems that OPPO intends conquer the podium and win the achievement of the best sensor next year. Sony IMX766 rumored to make an appearance Again, but there is nothing confirmed for the new OPPO Find X4 Pro. What is certain is that it will be one of the key components of the new flagship.

An exclusive model

These collaborations are usually accompanied by rumors incessant related to both companies. According to a leak provided by a user on Weibo, a OPPO Find X3 Pr exclusive modelor.

Is special edition The result of the alliance with Kodak would result in a smartphone based on the design of classic analog cameras of the signature. However, it will not be accompanied by improvements in terms of hardware, but only focuses on its appearance, so you have to wait for future releases of the brand to experience the improvement of its specifications.

Based on the leaks, this phone would be signed by Kodak itself and would have a identical appearance in terms of use of materials and colors. This means that the finish of the device would perfectly imitate that of the legendary Kodak devices.

It should be noted that, for the moment, none of the brands have made any information official regarding this issue. Which means that this data may not be true. For this reason we have to walk with lead feet and be attentive to the next few weeks to see if this alliance is produced or not.