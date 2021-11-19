Video game-inspired fragrances? Sega is joining the Christmas tradition of giving away colognes, designed for gamers.

The merchandising is an important part of the business of the videogames.

Most companies have significant additional income from the sale of figures, T-shirts, peripheral licenses, and even movies and television series, such as the recent one Arcane from Netflix.

But it is not usual that video game companies try to sell us … cologne. It is not the first time it has happened, but now it is Sega the one you want gamers to smell good with three colonies inspired by the Sonic video games, Yakuza, and Shenmue.

AND what does sonic smell like? A sweaty hedgehog, probably because he’s always running around. But that’s not a scent for a cologne …

To Sega, Sonic smells like “fresh citrus, with a hint of grapefruit peel and exotic lemon and lime, topped off with the scene of ocean breeze and chilled melon fade. Enjoy rich undertones of leather, suede and cedar“.

And how does a yakuza smell? Better not check it, but it sure is not the same as its fragrance, called Bourbon and smoke.

It is a unisex cologne designed for “make you smell like the best crime boss of the Tojo clan. This fragrance boasts a deep and mysterious scent of antique oak, cedar wood and beeswax infused with smoky bourbon, leathery rose and scorching bell pepper.“.



And finally we have the colony of Shenmue, called Tobacco and Gold. This fragrance “It gives off all the smells necessary for Ryo Hazuki to nod his head. Enjoy this rich fragrance with clashing top notes of cardamom and bergamot, smoky golden tobacco, deep lily and a strong patchouli base.“.

These three sega colonies is for sale in your official european store, At a price of 29.56 euros plus VAT.

It seems that they intend to launch more fragrances, because they have created a new category of colognes in the store.