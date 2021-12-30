Strikerz could become a worthy competitor in sports video games, it was to be expected that Electronic Arts would face competition with FIFA sooner rather than later, and an amazing in-game video allows us to see beyond the UFL.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021, the guys from Strikerz surprised us all with the announcement of UFL, a new free to play football video game.

Without many details behind us, a few months ago we could see how they announced in a video the left-back of Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko. But now, to everyone’s surprise, a new in-game video has shown us what the playable character of Romelu Lukaku looks like in the UFL.

UFL is already collecting rights from players like Zinchenko or Lukaku, the star forward of Chelsea, who seems to be another of the ambassadors. In addition, in the first trailer of the video game we could already see other licenses such as the London Olympic Stadium where Wets Ham United plays or boots with the Nike brand.

For now, keep waiting to receive new and important details from UFL. Although now, thanks to the official account of the video game on Twitter, we have already been able to see what Lukaku looks like in the UFL, so we will keep an eye on more revelations of this style.